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Cheyenne Audubon field trip: Platte and Goshen counties Big Day Bird Count - Guernsey

Cheyenne Audubon field trip: Platte and Goshen counties Big Day Bird Count - Guernsey

Cheyenne – High Plains Audubon Society Field Trip: Big Day Bird Count for Platte and Goshen counties
Cheyenne Audubon invites the public, birders of every level and nonbirders, for a free birdwatching field trip May 9 to count birds for the 2nd Annual Big Day Bird Count in Platte and Goshen counties, as part of the Global Big Day.
A guided group will meet at the Guernsey Fish Ponds at 10:00 a.m. where the path meets the South Guernsey Road and will use the paved path between there and the North Platte River to bird. This will be for anybody, but is directed toward those brand-new to birding, families, and those that may have mobility issues.
Check on availability of carpooling when registering by calling Grant Frost, 307-343-2024, or emailing him, frostgrant2@gmail.com. Registrants will get updates if there are any changes in plans. Record bird observations through eBird or send them to Grant via text or email.
Be sure to bring water, snacks and dress for changing weather conditions.
For more information about the Cheyenne – High Plains Audubon Society, please visit https://cheyenneaudubon.org/.

Guernsey Fish Ponds
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM on Sat, 9 May 2026

Event Supported By

Cheyenne Audubon
cheyenneaudubon@gmail.com
https://cheyenneaudubon.org/
Guernsey Fish Ponds