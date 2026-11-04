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Cheyenne Audubon field trip: Pawnee Buttes National Grassland

Cheyenne Audubon field trip: Pawnee Buttes National Grassland

Cheyenne Audubon members invite the public for a free field trip Saturday, November 21. It is open to everyone interested in birdwatching.
Participants will leave at 9 a.m. from the Lions Park parking lot between the Children’s Village and the big picnic shelter. The grasslands are about 50 miles southeast of Cheyenne. We expect to return to Cheyenne mid-afternoon, but anyone with their own transportation can return at any time.
It will be mostly birding from back roads, looking for hawks, falcons and eagles. Bring lunch, water, and binoculars if you have them. Spotting scopes will be available.
Contact Grant Frost (307-343-2024) if you are interested in coming, so that you can be informed of changes in plans. Mention if you can take people or need a ride. See https://cheyenneaudubon.org/ for more information about this and other Cheyenne Audubon activities.

Lions Park, parking lot south of the Children's Village--meet
09:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Cheyenne Audubon
cheyenneaudubon@gmail.com
https://cheyenneaudubon.org/

Artist Group Info

bgorges2@gmail.com
Lions Park, parking lot south of the Children's Village--meet
710 S. Lions Park Dr.
Cheyenne, Wyoming