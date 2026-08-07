Cheyenne Audubon bird hike at Curt Gowdy State Park

August 15 – Field Trip: with Cheyenne Audubon to Curt Gowdy State Park

Cheyenne Audubon invites the public, birders of every level and nonbirders, for a free birdwatching hike at Curt Gowdy State Park August 15.

The group leave from the parking lot at Lions Park between the Children’s Village and the picnic shelter at 7:30 a.m., driving about 25 miles west, meeting up at the park’s visitor center about 8 a.m. and returning to Cheyenne about noon.

Which trail to hike will be determined at the visitor center, probably under 2 miles. Birds likely to be seen include bald or golden eagles, green-tailed towhee, Townsend’s solitaire, and various species of hummingbirds.

Bring water, snacks and sunscreen. Prepare for hiking along gravel and dirt trails.

Carpooling is encouraged. Anyone driving themselves can return at any time. Please sign up by calling or texting Grant Frost, 307-343-2024, so you will get any updates.

For more information about the Cheyenne – High Plains Audubon Society, please visit https://cheyenneaudubon.org/ or email cheyenneaudubon@gmail.com.

