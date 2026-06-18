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Center for Global Studies Centennial Speaker Series: Looking Locally, Speaking Globally

Center for Global Studies Centennial Speaker Series: Looking Locally, Speaking Globally

Join the Center for Global Studies for our second Centennial Speaker Series talk of the summer, at the Centennial Library.

Discover how UW faculty are looking locally and speaking globally. Featuring Adam Blackler, Ricki Klages, and Bernard Steinman, presenting on "Echoes of Empire," "Painting the Neolithic," and "Aging in Italy."

Wednesday, July 15, 2026
4:30 - 6:00 pm
Centennial Library
27 2nd Street, Centennial, WY

Centennial Library
04:30 PM - 06:00 PM on Wed, 15 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

UW Center for Global Studies
307-766-3889
cgs@uwyo.edu
https://www.uwyo.edu/globalcenter/
Centennial Library
27 2nd Street
Centennial, Wyoming 82055
(307) 745-8393
https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Library/Centennial-Wyoming-Library-129550917061766/