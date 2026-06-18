Center for Global Studies Centennial Speaker Series: Looking Locally, Speaking Globally
Center for Global Studies Centennial Speaker Series: Looking Locally, Speaking Globally
Join the Center for Global Studies for our second Centennial Speaker Series talk of the summer, at the Centennial Library.
Discover how UW faculty are looking locally and speaking globally. Featuring Adam Blackler, Ricki Klages, and Bernard Steinman, presenting on "Echoes of Empire," "Painting the Neolithic," and "Aging in Italy."
Wednesday, July 15, 2026
4:30 - 6:00 pm
Centennial Library
27 2nd Street, Centennial, WY
Centennial Library
04:30 PM - 06:00 PM on Wed, 15 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
UW Center for Global Studies
307-766-3889
cgs@uwyo.edu
Centennial Library
27 2nd StreetCentennial, Wyoming 82055
(307) 745-8393