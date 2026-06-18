Center for Global Studies Centennial Speaker Series: Looking Locally, Speaking Globally

Join the Center for Global Studies for our second Centennial Speaker Series talk of the summer, at the Centennial Library.

Discover how UW faculty are looking locally and speaking globally. Featuring Adam Blackler, Ricki Klages, and Bernard Steinman, presenting on "Echoes of Empire," "Painting the Neolithic," and "Aging in Italy."

Wednesday, July 15, 2026

4:30 - 6:00 pm

Centennial Library

27 2nd Street, Centennial, WY