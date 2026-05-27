Care in your home workshop - Lander
Care in your home workshop - Lander
Do you and your loved ones want to stay in your own home as long as possible? With a little help, that is much more possible. There are several local organizations in Fremont County that provide services to help caregivers, care recipients, and people who live alone.
Everyone is encouraged to attend. A panel will answer participants’ questions. Sponsored by the Wind River Parkinson's Group
Lander Senior Citizen Center
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Thu, 4 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Wind River Parkinson's Group
windriverparkinsons@gmail.com
Lander Senior Citizen Center
205 South 10th St.Lander, Wyoming 82520
307 332-2746