Black Tooth Pint Night - Sheridan
Black Tooth Pint Night - Sheridan
If you’re around Sheridan, we’d love to see you at Wyoming Public Media’s Pint Night at Black Tooth Brewing Co.
Grab a beer and connect with Wyoming Public Media reporters and your fellow WPR fans, while supporting the station you love.
From 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., $1 of each pint purchased will be donated back to WPR. A few WPR reporters will be there to chat and give away swag from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The Culture Kitchen food truck will also be there.
Let's raise a glass in support of your favorite public radio station!
Black Tooth Brewing Company
05:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 10 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Wyoming Public Media
307-766-4240
wpmupdate@uwyo.edu
Black Tooth Brewing Company
312 Broadway St #3917Sheridan, Wyoming 82801
(307) 675-2337
info@blacktoothbrewingcompany.com