Black Tooth Pint Night - Sheridan

If you’re around Sheridan, we’d love to see you at Wyoming Public Media’s Pint Night at Black Tooth Brewing Co.

Grab a beer and connect with Wyoming Public Media reporters and your fellow WPR fans, while supporting the station you love.

From 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., $1 of each pint purchased will be donated back to WPR. A few WPR reporters will be there to chat and give away swag from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Culture Kitchen food truck will also be there.

Let's raise a glass in support of your favorite public radio station!