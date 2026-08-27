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Black Tooth Pint Night - Sheridan

Black Tooth Pint Night - Sheridan

If you’re around Sheridan, we’d love to see you at Wyoming Public Media’s Pint Night at Black Tooth Brewing Co.

Grab a beer and connect with Wyoming Public Media reporters and your fellow WPR fans, while supporting the station you love.

From 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., $1 of each pint purchased will be donated back to WPR. A few WPR reporters will be there to chat and give away swag from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Culture Kitchen food truck will also be there.

Let's raise a glass in support of your favorite public radio station!

Black Tooth Brewing Company
05:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 10 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Wyoming Public Media
307-766-4240
wpmupdate@uwyo.edu
https://www.wyomingpublicmedia.org/
Black Tooth Brewing Company
312 Broadway St #3917
Sheridan, Wyoming 82801
(307) 675-2337
info@blacktoothbrewingcompany.com
https://www.blacktoothbrewingcompany.com/