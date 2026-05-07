© 2026 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions | Emergency Alerts & Wildfire Information

"Bison-tennial" Community Exhibition Opening - Jackson

"Bison-tennial" Community Exhibition Opening - Jackson

Join us on Thursday, May 28, from 5 to 7 p.m. for the community exhibition opening of "Bison-tennial: From Colonization to Rematriation." This is a FREE community event.

"Bison-tennial" explores the profound influence of bison on the history, cultures, and landscapes of the North American West. The exhibition traces their story from pre-colonial times through westward expansion and the near-destruction of the great herds—arriving at today’s growing restoration and rematriation efforts. During the opening event at the Museum, explore our new summer exhibitions, participate in an exciting scavenger hunt game, and enjoy free BBQ bites from Palate + complimentary beer or root beer from Grand Teton Brewing. This event will be hosted inside the Museum.

National Museum of Wildlife Art
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 28 May 2026
National Museum of Wildlife Art
2820 Rungius Road
Jackson, Wyoming 83002
3077335771
info@wildlifeart.org
https://www.wildlifeart.org/visit/plan#hours