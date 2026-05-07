"Bison-tennial" Community Exhibition Opening - Jackson

Join us on Thursday, May 28, from 5 to 7 p.m. for the community exhibition opening of "Bison-tennial: From Colonization to Rematriation." This is a FREE community event.

"Bison-tennial" explores the profound influence of bison on the history, cultures, and landscapes of the North American West. The exhibition traces their story from pre-colonial times through westward expansion and the near-destruction of the great herds—arriving at today’s growing restoration and rematriation efforts. During the opening event at the Museum, explore our new summer exhibitions, participate in an exciting scavenger hunt game, and enjoy free BBQ bites from Palate + complimentary beer or root beer from Grand Teton Brewing. This event will be hosted inside the Museum.