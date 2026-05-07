Audubon field trip: Big Day Bird Count - Cheyenne

Cheyenne Audubon invites the public, birders of every level and nonbirders, for a free birdwatching field trip around Lions Park May 16, for the Cheyenne Big Day Bird Count. The bird walk begins at 8 a.m. in the parking lot between the Children’s Village and the picnic shelter. If arriving after 8 a.m., please call Mark, 307-287-4952, for a location update.

After an hour or two, participants can continue with the group to the Wyoming Hereford Ranch and the High Plains Arboretum. Be sure to bring water and lunch and dress for the weather. The entire route, driving and walking, may take until 3 p.m., though participants can leave at any time. Independent bird sightings for the day can be recorded through eBird

