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An Afternoon with Percival Everett - Laramie

An Afternoon with Percival Everett - Laramie

Award-winning author Percival Everett is coming to UW. Everett, whose novel James won the 2025 Pulitzer Prize for Fiction, will speak at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, in the Education Auditorium. The free, public event includes a book signing following the talk.

A screening of American Fiction, based on Everett’s novel Erasure, will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, at Studio City UW. The screening is also free and open to the public.

Education Auditorium
04:00 PM - 05:30 PM on Thu, 29 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

UW Libraries
(307) 766-6553
kcalkins@uwyo.edu
https://www.uwyo.edu/libraries/
Education Auditorium
University of Wyoming
Laramie, Wyoming 82070