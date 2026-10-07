An Afternoon with Percival Everett - Laramie
An Afternoon with Percival Everett - Laramie
Award-winning author Percival Everett is coming to UW. Everett, whose novel James won the 2025 Pulitzer Prize for Fiction, will speak at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, in the Education Auditorium. The free, public event includes a book signing following the talk.
A screening of American Fiction, based on Everett’s novel Erasure, will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, at Studio City UW. The screening is also free and open to the public.
Education Auditorium
04:00 PM - 05:30 PM on Thu, 29 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
UW Libraries
(307) 766-6553
kcalkins@uwyo.edu
Education Auditorium
University of WyomingLaramie, Wyoming 82070