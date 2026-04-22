Albany County Public Library Jubilee Days Book Sale - Laramie
Albany County Public Library Jubilee Days Book Sale - Laramie
The Friends of the Albany County Public Library is hosting a book sale on July 11, 2026, from 10:00 am to 5:30 pm. We have thousands of books from all genres, CDs, DVDs, and Blu-Ray on sale, and all the proceeds help support the Albany County Public Library. This sale is one day only, free, and open to the public!
Albany County Public Library
Free
10:00 AM - 05:30 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Friends of the Albany County Public Library
307-721-2580
info@acplwy.org
Albany County Public Library
310 S 8th StLaramie, Wyoming 82070