Albany County 4-H Open House - Laramie
Albany County 4-H Open House - Laramie
Albany County 4-H is hosting an open house event for the community to learn about joining 4-H and the programs offered. Project and club leaders will be there to answer questions along with presentations on how to enroll in 4-H. There will be games and giveways for attending the event.
4-H is much more than livestock and there is something for everyone in 4-H. Our volunteer leaders host project meetings for projects like leathercraft, visual arts, shooting sports, photography, mechanical science and so much more! We have over 380 youth and over 80 volunteers in our county program. Come explore 4-H!
Albany County Fairgrounds
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 4 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Albany County 4-H
mwood8@uwyo.edu
Albany County Fairgrounds
3510 S 3rd StLaramie, Wyoming 82070