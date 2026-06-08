AI Tools Update: What do Mythos and OpenClaw Mean to the Future of the Online World? - Webinar

Join us for an informational webinar in our continuing series of exploring cybersecurity implications of using online AI Tools. Specifically, we’ll look at the new AI model Mythos developed by Anthropic, but not yet available, and we’ll tell you why. We’ll also delve into the free, open-source autonomous digital assistant OpenClaw, and why that word “autonomous” might be something to approach with caution. Other current AI topics will also be explored during this session presented by CyberWyoming Executive Director Laura Baker.