A Samhain Concert: Music, Stories and Folklore for the Celtic Festival of the Ancestors - Cody

Four Shillings Short, the husband/wife duo of Aodh Og O’Tuama from Cork, Ireland and Christy Martin from California, bring together music, stories and folklore from the Celtic lands to celebrate the Ancient Celtic Bonfire festival of Samhain, known as Féile na Marbh (the Feast of the Dead). Samhain (pronounced 'sow-in' meaning 'the Summer's end') marks the end of harvest, beginning of Winter and the Celtic New Year. Traditionally celebrated at the end of October/beginning of November it is the origin of Halloween/All Hallows Eve, All Souls Day and Dia de los Muertos. It is believed that on Samhain or 'Ancestor night', the border between the world of the living and the dead is thinnest. Candles are lit at the graves of loved ones, offerings of food and drink left out for the Ancestors and bonfires lit throughout the countryside. Many of our modern day customs are based on Samhain including ghost stories, Halloween costumes, bobbing for apples, and the jack-o-lantern.