A Celebration of Ireland: Music, Poetry & Folklore from the Emerald Isle - Powell
A Celebration of Ireland: Music, Poetry & Folklore from the Emerald Isle - Powell
A Celebration of Ireland: Music, Poetry & Folklore from the Emerald Isle
Powell Public Library - Park County Library System
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 29 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Park County Library System
307-527-1880
info@parkcountylibrary.org
Artist Group Info
Four Shillings Short
fourshillingsshort@gmail.com
Powell Public Library - Park County Library System
217 E. 3rd StreetPowell, Wyoming 82435
(307) 754-8828
fjohnson@parkcoumtylibrary.org