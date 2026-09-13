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A Celebration of Ireland: Music, Poetry & Folklore from the Emerald Isle - Powell

A Celebration of Ireland: Music, Poetry & Folklore from the Emerald Isle - Powell

A Celebration of Ireland: Music, Poetry & Folklore from the Emerald Isle

Powell Public Library - Park County Library System
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 29 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Park County Library System
307-527-1880
info@parkcountylibrary.org
https://parkcountylibrary.org/

Artist Group Info

Four Shillings Short
fourshillingsshort@gmail.com
https://www.4shillingsshort.com
Powell Public Library - Park County Library System
217 E. 3rd Street
Powell, Wyoming 82435
(307) 754-8828
fjohnson@parkcoumtylibrary.org
https://parkcountylibrary.org/hours-locations/