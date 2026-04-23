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7220 MS/HS Laramie Mountain Bike Team, Parent Info Meeting

7220 MS/HS Laramie Mountain Bike Team, Parent Info Meeting

Laramie BikeNet/7220 Mountain Bike Team pre-season meeting for parents and students to come learn about the team and our up-coming season! There are some changes and additions to opportunities for middle school and high school students.
Meet at the WTBC Wednesday, May 27th at 6pm!

Wyoming Technology Business Center
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 27 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Laramie BikeNet
laramiebikenet@gmail.com
https://www.laramiebikenet.org/

Artist Group Info

parksandrecinfo@cityoflaramie.org
Wyoming Technology Business Center
1938 East Harney Street
Laramie, Wyoming 82071
(307) 766-6399
voight@uwyo.edu
https://impact307.org/