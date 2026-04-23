7220 MS/HS Laramie Mountain Bike Team, Parent Info Meeting
7220 MS/HS Laramie Mountain Bike Team, Parent Info Meeting
Laramie BikeNet/7220 Mountain Bike Team pre-season meeting for parents and students to come learn about the team and our up-coming season! There are some changes and additions to opportunities for middle school and high school students.
Meet at the WTBC Wednesday, May 27th at 6pm!
Wyoming Technology Business Center
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 27 May 2026
Event Supported By
Laramie BikeNet
laramiebikenet@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
parksandrecinfo@cityoflaramie.org
Wyoming Technology Business Center
1938 East Harney StreetLaramie, Wyoming 82071
(307) 766-6399
voight@uwyo.edu