“The man who brought a live, injured wolf into a bar in 2024 was sentenced in accordance with a plea deal on [April 8th].” What are your thoughts on the wolf captor ruling and the message it might convey to others?
Topic of the Week: “The man who brought a live, injured wolf into a bar in 2024 was sentenced in accordance with a plea deal on [April 8th].” What are your thoughts on the wolf captor ruling and the message it might convey to others?
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