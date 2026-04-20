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“The man who brought a live, injured wolf into a bar in 2024 was sentenced in accordance with a plea deal on [April 8th].” What are your thoughts on the wolf captor ruling and the message it might convey to others?

Wyoming Public Radio
Published April 20, 2026 at 9:57 AM MDT
Catlin Tan

Topic of the Week: “The man who brought a live, injured wolf into a bar in 2024 was sentenced in accordance with a plea deal on [April 8th].” What are your thoughts on the wolf captor ruling and the message it might convey to others?

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