5th Anniversary Trivia Night Dinner

The Laramie Reporter has been delivering the news in Albany County for more than half a decade, bringing residents the information and analysis they need to take part in the civic and cultural life of their community.

To celebrate five years of local, in-depth coverage — and to build capacity for the next five — The Reporter invites you to join founder, owner and editor Jeff Victor for a trivia night fundraiser and dinner at the Lincoln Community Center on June 26.

The trivia itself will celebrate life in Laramie, showcase a little bit of journalism history and more. Tables of eight will work as teams, so invite seven of your friends or come ready to make new ones.

The dinner, fettuccine Alfredo with Italian vegetables, will be catered by Devine Eats. The event will be BYOB, though guests are reminded to imbibe responsibly.

Reserve your spot by making a donation. The suggested amount is $45 per seat or $360 for a table of eight, though any additional support will be put to use producing journalism that helps members of the community take part in local democracy.

Attendees are encouraged to bring additional cash or have their Venmo ready. There will be opportunities to make up for what you lack in knowledge with what you bring in your wallet — extra guesses, additional time and more.