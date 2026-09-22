32nd Annual Fall Trek - Baggs
32nd Annual Fall Trek - Baggs
Looking for a fun weekend adventure? Look no further! The 32nd Annual Fall Trek will be taking place Saturday, September 26th. Please see the attached poster for more details. If you have any questions, feel free to contact the museum or Linda Fleming!
Browns Park
08:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Little Snake River Museum
3073837262
lsrmuseum@dteworld.com
Browns Park
55 S Penland StBaggs, Wyoming 82321
3073837262
lsrmuseum@dteworld.com