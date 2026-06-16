2026 Laramie County Youth Livestock Sale

Please join us for the annual Laramie County Fair Youth Livestock Sale!

We will sell animals individually including beef, lambs, goats, hogs, rabbits, and poultry. Sale begins with all Champions and Reserve Champions selling first.

A complimentary buyer’s lunch will be served at noon.

Investing in Laramie County's Future:

The Laramie County Fair Livestock Program provides youth with valuable hands-on opportunities to develop responsibility, leadership, sportsmanship, and essential life skills. Through the process of raising and exhibiting livestock, participants invest significant time, effort, and resources while gaining practical knowledge in animal nutrition, health management, husbandry practices, and proper animal handling. These experiences help prepare young people for future success both within and beyond the agricultural industry.

All youth with market animals complete the University of Wyoming’s Youth Quality Assurance program, ensuring they follow proper animal care and management practices to produce a high-quality, wholesome product.

Ways to Participate:

• Attend in person

• Have purchases made on your behalf (Must contact the Fair Office before the sale)

• A Buyer’s Group

• An Add-on donation

Purchase Options:

• Live Animal: Purchase the animal as-is. Removal of the animal is the responsibility of the buyer.

• Custom Slaughter: You will choose one of the pre-arranged processors. Contact processor for cut sheets. Processing fees are the Buyer’s responsibility.

• Resale: You may resale an animal to the sale. Buyer will pay the difference between the bid and resale price.

• Donation: Please make sure to have the charity’s correct name and address. Buyer is responsible for processing fees.

Register to be a 2026 Buyer: https://laramie.fairwire.com/buyerlogon.aspx

Already registered as a buyer in 2025? You're all set! Only new buyers need to complete a registration. Register ahead of time to save time from being in line.

