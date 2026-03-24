Indian relay championships moving from Casper to Cheyenne

Republished with permission from Wyoming News Now , a TV news outlet covering the Cheyenne and Casper areas.

Cheyenne’s Frontier Park is well-known for its July rodeo. But this September there will be a chance to see a different event that's just as face paced.

"There's not a lot of things I think that compare to the speed and the excitement of our rodeo, but this is an event that does," said Tom Hirsig, Cheyenne Frontier Days (CFD) CEO.

Horse Nations Indian Relay Council will host this year's championship at Frontier Park .

The Championship of Champions is the year-end event for all of their races throughout the U.S. and Canada.

In Indian relay racing, each team has three horses, and riders switch from one horse to another as they race around the track bareback.

Horse Nations is working with CFD to showcase a race during the rodeo in July.

"Not only showcase these athletes and these teams, but also give the community and the fans a little bit of excitement going into the 2026 championship here," said Calvin Ghostbear, president of Horse Nations Indian Relay.

Last year, over 100 teams competed, and they expect to exceed that number this year.

The championship has taken place in Casper since 2020, but has since outgrown the space.

"Cheyenne Frontier Days is really happy to have them come utilize our park to do something else, to bring more stuff to the community of Cheyenne, Wyoming," said Hirsig.

The Championship of Champions will take place at Frontier Park from Sept. 25 through 27.