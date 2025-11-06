Casper’s new State Forestry Helibase will have specially commissioned artwork

Casper’s new State Forestry Helibase will feature specially-commissioned art. One of those awarded is Denver-based public artist Tiimo Mang. His sculpture, “Vigilance,” will be installed on the helibase.

“Vigilance” depicts an American kestrel, with its wings spread, surveying from above. The kestrel holds two Pulaski axes. The spire connecting the kestrel to the ground features the words “Protecting Forest and Community.”

Mang said his sculpture is inspired by firefighters and Helitak operations. A Helitak crew consists of firefighters transported by helicopter to fight wildland or remote fires. Mang considered both of these elements when designing “Vigilance.”

“I use a kestrel to represent the helicopter, and then the kestrel is holding two Pulaski tools, which is the iconic firefighting axe. And so that represents the people that work on the ground and fight the fires,” he said.

The commission comes from the Art in Public Buildings program. Since 1991, the Wyoming Arts Council has awarded a portion of construction funds to commission public art for new buildings.

Mang’s process starts with deep research. “I researched the division of forestry in Wyoming and the helicopters they used,” he said. “Once I have this massive information that I’ve pulled together, I put it away for a little while and start letting the intuitive part work. These dots start connecting internally, and that moves forward to creating something visually or three-dimensionally.”

The Wyoming State Forestry Helibase is currently located in Glenrock. It’s being relocated to the Casper/ Natrona International Airport. The state helibase serves as the central location for helicopter-based wildland firefighting operations. The construction of the new helibase will provide wildland firefighters with more effective resources, location and capabilities.

Tiimo Mang Spire of “Vigilance”

“I think the people working at that base are going to totally connect with it. The text that goes up the spire that says, ‘Protecting Forest and Community’, it just gives kind of a subliminal reminder to people, because we all get burned out on our jobs,” said Mang.

For Mang, public art is personal. His goal is connection.

“If it touches me, I feel strongly that it can touch other people, and, for me, that’s what it’s all about. If one of my sculptures only touches one person in 50 years, then it’s done its job,” he shared.

Right now, Mang is in the process of creating “Vigilance.” The materials chosen reflect the longevity and legacy of public art. The sculpture will be made of stainless steel, galvanized steel, mild steel, fiber resin and concrete.

“They all work together very well. Their patina gets more beautiful with age. It’s why I love these materials. It’s keeping simplicity in the factor, because a lot of public art programs don’t have maintenance programs,” Mang said.

Mang even considered the Helibase’s operations in his design. The materials are intentionally non-reflective to prevent impairing the pilot’s vision.

When completed, the sculpture will be permanently installed outside of the building. One other piece will be displayed. “Fire Team” by Wyoming artist Robert Martinez will be installed inside. Martinez’s work shows two current crew members’ portraits, superimposed over historic maps of Wyoming.

This summer, “Vigilance” will be permanently installed outside the helibase, with base planning to open Fall of 2026.

