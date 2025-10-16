Incarcerated artists in Wyoming have their artwork displayed in Laramie

Incarcerated individuals’ artwork from Wyoming’s five correctional facilities are being shown in Laramie. The exhibit, Paño Connections, aims to create dialogue and foster rehabilitation across the barrier of incarceration. Since September, the exhibit has been open to the public at Laramie’s Gorgon Gallery.

“I think it’s important to challenge what we think of as who gets to be an artist, right? Who gets to take up space in a gallery?” said Gorgon Gallery’s Visual Arts Director, Aubree Wallace.

Works in the exhibit range from visual art, poems, three-dimensional works, and traditional prison art. The latter includes paños. Paño is Spanish slang for a handkerchief or cloth, often used in prisons as a canvas. When asked about an outstanding work in the exhibit, Wallace spoke about a crocheted bear wearing an orange jumpsuit and handcuffs. The bear has the word “Mom” on its chest.

“It’s like this toy that should be comforting for a child. It this for their child? Is this for them? Is this a statement about who should be comforting a child, and being able to be in proximity to loved ones?” Wallace commented.

Paño Connections partnered with the University of Wyoming’s Pathways From Prison Program (WPFP). This program provides incarcerated individuals with access to college education. Students were able to create and contribute art to the exhibit. WPFP’s Dr. Trisha Martínez said students were eager for the opportunity.

“Students were eager to share their art and creative writing. They were honored to be a part of a public facing show that affords them the space to highlight their talent, heart, and experience,” she said. “Paño Connections’ mission is to help the community better understand lived experiences of incarceration and the potential transformation within and outside prison walls.”

Of the thirty students currently in the program, sixteen contributed artwork.

Since September, Laramie’s community has had a chance to see the exhibit. Wallace said the patrons have been quieter than usual.

“I’ve had people who haven’t considered how they would maintain their humanity if they themselves were in those circumstances, and so the conversation has been a lot around the humanizing of people within a broken system,” she said.

Martínez said they hope the artwork will be able to travel more around the state.

“Hopes for the exhibition are to travel throughout Wyoming, including pop-up installations within carceral facilities to further engage incarcerated artists and communities across the state,” she said.

For now, Paño Connections remains in Laramie. On October 17th, the exhibit will move to the Wyoming Territorial Prison, where it will be open for public viewing until October 31st.

