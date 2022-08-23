An annual arts festival showcases the diverse arts scene of Sheridan County

“Celebrate the Arts” is an annual event when several arts organizations in Sheridan County host numerous events at different locations over a multi-day period. Initially conceived as a sculpture-based event, it’s since diversified the kinds of artistic organizations it includes to span the visual, literary, and performing arts.

“Over the years, we’ve really tried to expand it to this collaborative effort that now we have, this celebration that spans four days,” said Jill Benson, chair of “Celebrate the Arts.” “And we really work to tailor those four days to where it’s packed with artistic indulgences, but we don’t overlap too bad with each other.”

Initially launched about 20 years ago, this year’s events are slated to include free salsa dancing classes, artist demonstrations, author talks, and concerts. The festival attracts hundreds of people each year.

“We’ll be able to drive people out and direct them out to our museums or the residencies, the colleges that are participating so that we’re concentrated but how vast we cover the Sheridan County,” she added.