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“Wrong Way” Corrigan #596: Manufacturers Aircraft Association Records

Wyoming Public Radio
Published May 11, 2026 at 10:05 AM MDT
Photograph of “Wrong Way” Corrigan and his plane in Ireland from The New York World-Telegram, July 18, 1938. Box 466, Manufacturers Aircraft Association records, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
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Photograph of “Wrong Way” Corrigan and his plane in Ireland from The New York World-Telegram, July 18, 1938. Box 466, Manufacturers Aircraft Association records, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Photograph of “Wrong Way” Corrigan’s plane arriving back in New York City taken from The New York Times. Box 466, Manufacturers Aircraft Association records, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
2 of 4  — Wrong Way Corrigan - Manufacturers Aircraft Association Records image2.jpg
Photograph of “Wrong Way” Corrigan’s plane arriving back in New York City taken from The New York Times. Box 466, Manufacturers Aircraft Association records, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Newspaper article titled “Corrigan Captivates City; 1,000,000 Roar An Ovation In His Parade Up Broadway”. Box 466, Manufacturers Aircraft Association records, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
3 of 4  — Wrong Way Corrigan - Manufacturers Aircraft Association Records image3.jpg
Newspaper article titled “Corrigan Captivates City; 1,000,000 Roar An Ovation In His Parade Up Broadway”. Box 466, Manufacturers Aircraft Association records, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Newspaper article titled “Corrigan Loses Flying License For 5 Days at Sea” from the New York Herald Tribune, July 31, 1938. Box 466, Manufacturers Aircraft Association records, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
4 of 4  — Wrong Way Corrigan - Manufacturers Aircraft Association Records image4.jpg
Newspaper article titled “Corrigan Loses Flying License For 5 Days at Sea” from the New York Herald Tribune, July 31, 1938. Box 466, Manufacturers Aircraft Association records, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.

It was dawn on July 17th, 1938, when Douglas Corrigan took off from New York City. He was flying a nine-year-old single engine Curtis Robin plane. His flight plan was approved for California, and his plane was heavily laden with fuel. Corrigan took off towards the east, which puzzled the ground crew. They assumed he would bank around the airport and turn west. They were wrong.

28 hours and 13 minutes later, Corrigan’s plane touched down in Ireland. His $900 plane was not equipped with a radio or any navigation equipment, except for a compass mounted at his feet. He didn’t even have a parachute.

American authorities were not pleased. Corrigan claimed to have made a mistake in navigation. His flight captured the imagination of everyday Americans. They dubbed him “Wrong Way” Corrigan. He received a hero’s welcome on his return to the U.S. Millions of spectators turned out at tickertape parades in his honor.

Learn more about “Wrong Way” Corrigan in the Manufacturers Aircraft Association records at UW’s American Heritage Center
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