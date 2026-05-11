“Wrong Way” Corrigan #596: Manufacturers Aircraft Association Records

It was dawn on July 17th, 1938, when Douglas Corrigan took off from New York City. He was flying a nine-year-old single engine Curtis Robin plane. His flight plan was approved for California, and his plane was heavily laden with fuel. Corrigan took off towards the east, which puzzled the ground crew. They assumed he would bank around the airport and turn west. They were wrong.

28 hours and 13 minutes later, Corrigan’s plane touched down in Ireland. His $900 plane was not equipped with a radio or any navigation equipment, except for a compass mounted at his feet. He didn’t even have a parachute.

American authorities were not pleased. Corrigan claimed to have made a mistake in navigation. His flight captured the imagination of everyday Americans. They dubbed him “Wrong Way” Corrigan. He received a hero’s welcome on his return to the U.S. Millions of spectators turned out at tickertape parades in his honor.

Learn more about “Wrong Way” Corrigan in the Manufacturers Aircraft Association records at UW’s American Heritage Center