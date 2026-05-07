Behind the Iron Curtain #594: Gale McGee Papers

In 1956, Gale McGee was a professor and chairman of the University of Wyoming’s Institute of International Affairs. In August of that year, he and his wife Loraine, led a trip to the Soviet Union. It was rare glimpse behind the Iron Curtain for the McGees and their 23 travel companions. The trip also gave Gale and Lorraine material for a series of newspaper columns about the Soviet Union.

The articles, titled “As We Saw Russia”, covered detailed descriptions of their encounters with ordinary Russians, who were overwhelmingly friendly. While the McGees had expected Soviet propaganda against Americans to have swayed the general population, instead they found exuberant handshakes and Russian bands playing American tunes.

The McGees spoke with students and professors. Some were communist party members. Their tour included time in Stalingrad, where they attended a standing room only Sunday service in a Russian Orthodox church.

Visit UW’s American Heritage Center to see the Gale McGee papers where you can learn more