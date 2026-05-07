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Behind the Iron Curtain #594: Gale McGee Papers

Published May 7, 2026 at 6:00 AM MDT
Newspaper article written by Gale and Loraine McGee titled “As We Saw Russia – Higher Education: Russia’s Dilemma”. Box 979, Gale McGee papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
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Newspaper article written by Gale and Loraine McGee titled “As We Saw Russia – Higher Education: Russia’s Dilemma”. Box 979, Gale McGee papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Newspaper article written by Gale and Loraine McGee titled “As We Saw Russia – Visiting a Collective Farm”. Box 979, Gale McGee papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
2 of 4  — Behind the Iron Curtain - Gale McGee Papers image2.jpg
Newspaper article written by Gale and Loraine McGee titled “As We Saw Russia – Visiting a Collective Farm”. Box 979, Gale McGee papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Rough draft of an article written by Gale and Loraine McGee titled “Inside Russia”. Box 979, Gale McGee papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
3 of 4  — Behind the Iron Curtain - Gale McGee Papers image3.jpg
Rough draft of an article written by Gale and Loraine McGee titled “Inside Russia”. Box 979, Gale McGee papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Press release of an article written by Gale and Loraine McGee titled “Religion in Russia”, 1956. Box 2, Jack R. Gage papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
4 of 4  — Behind the Iron Curtain - Gale McGee Papers image4.jpg
Press release of an article written by Gale and Loraine McGee titled “Religion in Russia”, 1956. Box 2, Jack R. Gage papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.

In 1956, Gale McGee was a professor and chairman of the University of Wyoming’s Institute of International Affairs. In August of that year, he and his wife Loraine, led a trip to the Soviet Union. It was rare glimpse behind the Iron Curtain for the McGees and their 23 travel companions. The trip also gave Gale and Lorraine material for a series of newspaper columns about the Soviet Union.

The articles, titled “As We Saw Russia”, covered detailed descriptions of their encounters with ordinary Russians, who were overwhelmingly friendly. While the McGees had expected Soviet propaganda against Americans to have swayed the general population, instead they found exuberant handshakes and Russian bands playing American tunes.

The McGees spoke with students and professors. Some were communist party members. Their tour included time in Stalingrad, where they attended a standing room only Sunday service in a Russian Orthodox church.

Visit UW’s American Heritage Center to see the Gale McGee papers where you can learn more

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