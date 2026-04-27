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Archives On The Air
Archives On The Air

Gifted American Composer #591: Morris Hutchins Ruger Papers

Published April 27, 2026 at 6:00 AM MDT
Photograph of Morris Hutchins Ruger at the piano. Box 33, Morris Hutchins Ruger papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
1 of 4  — Gifted American Composer - Morris Hutchins Ruger Papers image1.jpg
Photograph of Morris Hutchins Ruger at the piano. Box 33, Morris Hutchins Ruger papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Part of the score for the opera The Fall of the House of Usher by Morris Hutchins Ruger. Box 11, Morris Hutchins Ruger papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
2 of 4  — Gifted American Composer - Morris Hutchins Ruger Papers image2.jpg
Part of the score for the opera The Fall of the House of Usher by Morris Hutchins Ruger. Box 11, Morris Hutchins Ruger papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Partial list of Chamber Music composed by Morris Hutchins Ruger. Box 33, Morris Hutchins Ruger papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
3 of 4  — Gifted American Composer - Morris Hutchins Ruger Papers image3.jpg
Partial list of Chamber Music composed by Morris Hutchins Ruger. Box 33, Morris Hutchins Ruger papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
“All the Souls in Heaven” by Morris Hutchins Ruger. Box 33, Morris Hutchins Ruger papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
4 of 4  — Gifted American Composer - Morris Hutchins Ruger Papers image4.jpg
“All the Souls in Heaven” by Morris Hutchins Ruger. Box 33, Morris Hutchins Ruger papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.

Morris Hutchins Ruger was a gifted American composer. He was born in 1902 and grew up in New York City, where his family took him to the opera and symphony. His early passion for a musical career was dampened by family disapproval – they encouraged him to study chemistry. After his first year in college, he finally persuaded them he was better suited to be a music major.

Ruger received degrees at Columbia University and Northwestern University and eventually accepted a teaching post at San Bernardino Valley Junior College in Southern California. In addition to his teaching responsibilities, Ruger went on to compose works for orchestra, piano, chorus and chamber orchestra.

His love of literature inspired many of his compositions, including operas based on Nathaniel Hawthorne’s The Scarlet Letter and Edgar Allen Poe’s The Fall of the House of Usher. Ruger composed choral music based on dozens of poems drawn from great literature.

Learn more in the Morris Hutchins Ruger papers at UW’s American Heritage Center

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Archives On The Air American Heritage CenterWyoming 250