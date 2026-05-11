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Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Monday, May 11

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published May 11, 2026 at 7:37 AM MDT

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on May 10, 1881, the Johnson County government was organized. On May 10, 1890, Laramie policemen were instructed to stay out of saloons unless they were called in to act. On May 10, 1983, Wyoming became the 49th state to broadcast public television when KCWC-TV in Riverton aired “Sesame Street” at 4 p.m. On May 11, 1920, Jackson elected its first all-women city government. On May 13, 1919, movie star and Army veteran Tim McCoy became the adjutant general for the Wyoming National Guard. On May 14, 1890, Weston County elected its first county officers. On May 15, 1888, Converse County voters selected Douglas as their county seat. On May 15, 1930, Ellen Church, who trained in Cheyenne, became the world’s first female flight attendant. On May 16, 1986, a hostage crisis at the elementary school in Cokeville resulted in the deaths of the perpetrators, David and Doris Young. However, all 154 hostages survived. Many survivors call it a miracle.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel