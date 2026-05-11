Around Wyoming, Monday, May 11

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on May 10, 1881, the Johnson County government was organized. On May 10, 1890, Laramie policemen were instructed to stay out of saloons unless they were called in to act. On May 10, 1983, Wyoming became the 49th state to broadcast public television when KCWC-TV in Riverton aired “Sesame Street” at 4 p.m. On May 11, 1920, Jackson elected its first all-women city government. On May 13, 1919, movie star and Army veteran Tim McCoy became the adjutant general for the Wyoming National Guard. On May 14, 1890, Weston County elected its first county officers. On May 15, 1888, Converse County voters selected Douglas as their county seat. On May 15, 1930, Ellen Church, who trained in Cheyenne, became the world’s first female flight attendant. On May 16, 1986, a hostage crisis at the elementary school in Cokeville resulted in the deaths of the perpetrators, David and Doris Young. However, all 154 hostages survived. Many survivors call it a miracle.