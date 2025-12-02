We Shall Overcome #549: Harry Barnard Papers

The folk song, “We Shall Overcome” is an anthem of the Civil Rights movement.

We Shall Overcome.mp3 Listen • 0:14

But how did it become so popular? The Highlander School in the Appalachia region of Tennessee played a role. Highlander helped train labor organizers in the 1930s and 40s. The school held workshops and programs bringing Blacks and whites together.

Music was a frequent part of school gatherings. Highlander students learned “We Shall Overcome” from strikers along a picket line in 1945. The “We Shall Overcome” lyrics and tune were modified slightly and written down by Highlander’s music director.

Community organizers from the Civil Rights movement learned the song at Highlander.

See the Harry Barnard papers at UW’s American Heritage Center. to learn more.