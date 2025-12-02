We Shall Overcome #549: Harry Barnard Papers
A page of the “Highlander Reports”, the newsletter of the Highlander Research and Education Center, 1968. Box 55, Harry Barnard papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Sheet music for “We Shall Overcome.” Box 55, Harry Barnard papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Articles from The Knoxville Journal, regarding Highlander Folk School, 1966. Box 55, Harry Barnard papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Photograph of Myles Horton, director of the Highlander School, surveying the burned-out ruins of the school building. Box 55, Harry Barnard papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
The folk song, “We Shall Overcome” is an anthem of the Civil Rights movement.
But how did it become so popular? The Highlander School in the Appalachia region of Tennessee played a role. Highlander helped train labor organizers in the 1930s and 40s. The school held workshops and programs bringing Blacks and whites together.
Music was a frequent part of school gatherings. Highlander students learned “We Shall Overcome” from strikers along a picket line in 1945. The “We Shall Overcome” lyrics and tune were modified slightly and written down by Highlander’s music director.
Community organizers from the Civil Rights movement learned the song at Highlander.
See the Harry Barnard papers at UW’s American Heritage Center. to learn more.