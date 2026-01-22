Over 85 events will take place in the state to celebrate America’s birthday

The Wyoming Semiquincentennial Planning Task Force has announced all of its awarded projects. There were over 85.

Last year, the Wyoming Legislature set aside $2 million for projects that celebrate the state’s heritage and explore its unique role in American history. The projects will take place around the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence this year. Gov. Mark Gordon created the task force to develop and coordinate events that honor the anniversary throughout the state .

The following is a list of the awarded projects:

Carbon County Journey to 250 - A film project to bring attention to the history and significance of Carbon County.

Celebrating America 250 in Park County - A variety of events will honor the past, celebrate the present and inspire the future would be spread between Cody, Powell, and Meeteetse.

Explore Niobrara, Celebrating America’s 250th - The county will establish an extensive network of QR codes and video recordings to educate both visitors and community members about various locations around Niobrara County. The project includes a partnership with the local high school’s Skills USA Chapter.

Wyoming Archeology Month Poster and Wyoming Arts Council - The Wyoming State Historic Preservation Office and the Wyoming Arts Council partner up to do an annual poster celebrating Wyoming archeology. The theme will be “Galloping into the Past: Celebrating the 250th Anniversary of America in Wyoming”. Artists are asked to present an idea that showcases how horses have influenced Native Americans in Wyoming throughout time. The winning poster will be circulated around the state free of charge accompanied by a brochure on the topic.

Heritage of the Cowboys- America 250 - The two-day Grand Encampment Cowboy Gathering celebrates America’s 250th anniversary through traditional cowboy music and poetry. The event will be an immersive, multi-generational experience celebrating the rich history of cowboys in Wyoming through their traditional songs and poetry.

Native American Lifeways Film and Exhibit - The Grand Encampment Museum is looking to highlight Native American presence, life, and trade routes through the Encampment River Valley and expand their Native American exhibit through the collection of more artifacts. A film will be created and played to accompany the exhibit.

Carbon County Museum - The museum will celebrate the accomplishments of one of the many influential women from Wyoming in a new exhibit: Dr. Lillian Heath. Dr. Heath was the first licensed female doctor in the state, performed the autopsy on the outlaw George Parrot and even interacted with Thomas Edison.

Rhapsody in Red, White and Blue: Wyoming’s Role in a Nationwide Musical Celebration - The Wyoming Symphony Orchestra will participate in the Rhapsody National Initiative, a historic 50-state orchestral movement dedicated to rebuilding America’s musical revolution. The project aims to unite orchestras from around the country and encourage audiences to reflect on American history.

Laramie County School District Project - The City of Cheyenne and Laramie County America 250 Commission are partnering with Laramie County School District No. 1 and No. 2 to showcase America's revolutionary history through the Declaration of Independence. Contests for various age groups will be created that will challenge students to connect aspects of the Revolutionary War to Wyoming values.

Thayne’s Roots: A Tribute to Wyoming’s Heritage - The Town of Thayne is commissioning a locally-led mural on the town’s community center. The mural will incorporate pioneers, Wyoming women, and economic endeavors, drawing attention to Wyoming's national significance.

Wyoming Cowboys in the Development of Wyoming - The Gillette Rockpile Museum will create the inaugural permanent exhibit of the Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame. The exhibit will document the role of cowboys in Wyoming and celebrate the accomplishments of the more than500 inductees since 2013.

Legacy Films of Elk Mountain Citizens- The Town of Elk Mountain will create a film that incorporates the stories of generations of community members, recognizing the pivotal role that homesteaders, miners, and timberman played in the community before the town’s formal establishment. The film will honor the community’s history and act as a historical guide for younger residents.

12-Month Internship Position for Strategic Coordinator - The Albany County Historic Preservation Board will create an internship position that will support the planning and implementation of America 250th celebration events across Albany County. Funding will also be dedicated towards marketing and advertising, ensuring the widespread promotion of the celebratory events.

Big Horn County Remember, Honor and Preserve 2026 Project - Big Horn County will preserve and permanently protect two Civil War canons, promoting long term public access and education. The county will also republish photos from rangeland scientist Professor J.G. Jack, featuring current photos alongside those from throughout the 20th century in the same location, demonstrating how Wyoming’s landscapes have changed – and stayed the same – over time.

Arts for All Wyoming 250 Grant Program - Teton County Arts for All will create and administer a one-time grant program for art and education projects that embody America’s 250th. Non-profit organizations will be eligible for up to $3,000, making the creation of 250th celebrations accessible for all.

Celebrating Uinta County for 250 Years & Beyond - Uinta County will implement Celebrating Uinta County for 250 Years & Beyond, a community driven project to build a bison metalwork sculpture reflective of the county’s rich history. The initiative will bolster historical awareness while bringing together the public to remember and celebrate the county’s history and contributions.

Reflecting America: Past, Present, & Future - A Special Category at the Wyoming State Art Symposium - The Wyoming Arts Council, in collaboration with the Wyoming Secondary Art Education Association and the Wyoming State Museum, will create a new category for the Wyoming State Art Symposium, encouraging students to create works that celebrate America’s 250th. In a convergence of the past and present, students will be given the opportunity to showcase how Wyoming’s and the nation’s history have uniquely impacted them.

Wyoming Veterans In Focus: Oral History and Photo Exhibit - Wyoming State Parks and Cultural Resources will initiate an oral history and photo exhibit of veterans’ experiences and lives in Wyoming, to be showcased at the Wyoming Territorial Prison and preserved in the Wyoming State Archives. To provide a space for reflection and connection, veterans will be paired with veterans to conduct oral interviews.

Stories of Wyoming: Campbell County 250 Story Walk Project -The interactive story walk will showcase Wyoming history with a focus on Campbell County. The displays will be interchangeable for future stories to be shared, with the aim to increase participation while fostering community and educational growth of local people.

Wind River Heritage Quest: A Digital Discovery - Wind River Heritage Quest is an app that will serve as an interactive scavenger hunt guiding users to 15 locations across Fremont County. The app will focus on educating users about westward expansion, indigenous peoples and natural resource development using audio recordings at each site. The Fremont County 250th Committee intends to complete the project by December 2026.

Tribute to America Scavenger Hunt - The Lincoln County 250th Committee in conjunction with the North and South Lincoln County Historical Societies and local museums will host a scavenger hunt around Lincoln County. Museum personnel will be stationed at the chosen locations and provide the historical significance. The scavenger hunt will have a focus on pioneers that traveled West.

America 250 Celebration Concert: Honoring Our Heritage - The Laramie County America 250 Commission will host “America 250 Celebration Concert: Honoring Our Heritage" in Cheyenne, Wyoming on July 4, 2026. In conjunction with the Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra this event aims to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary of independence while sharing Wyoming’s unique cultural identity.

Field of Honor Park County - The Cody Heritage Museum will display and give away American flags beginning on Flag Day, June 14 - July 4, 2026.

Honoring Edith Birchall and the Immigrant Legacy of Hanna - The Hanna Basin Museum plans to establish an exhibit featuring Edith Birchall and the immigrant families who lived in the area to mine coal. Edith Birchall came to Wyoming from England in 1906 with her father at 18 years old. Her father and two uncles worked in the coal mines, and as the only female in the family it was her duty to take care of the men in her family. In 1908, a mine explosion killed her entire family along with more than 50 other men.

Bringing Defining Courage to Wyoming: A 250th Commemoration - The Heart Mountain Wyoming Foundation plans to bring "Defining Courage," an immersive stage production by David Ono, to Park County, Wyoming, in 2026. The production highlights the stories of Japanese American soldiers in WWII whose families were incarcerated, including at Heart Mountain.

Legacy of Henry Johnson “16 Mule Team” Events - The Hot Springs Pioneer Association plans to celebrate town icon Henry Johnson, who arrived in Thermopolis, Wyoming around 1896 as the town was being established. He hauled freight for local merchants with a 16- mule team to pull his wagon. The celebration will include a reenactment to commemorate his famous 16-mule team as well as a parade, demonstrations, and storytelling events.

Voices & Votes: Democracy in America Traveling Exhibition -The Wyoming State Museum will bring the Smithsonian's "Voices and Votes: Democracy in America" exhibit to six museums across Wyoming in 2026 and early 2027. This project will also serve as a pilot to determine the State Museum's capacity to become the ongoing State Coordinator for the Museum on Main Street program.

Eastern Shoshone Tribal Council: Travel Story GPS Wind River Canyon - The Eastern Shoshone Tribal Council will create a mobile audio tour to introduce travelers to the Wind River Scenic Byway and learn about and be inspired by its use and value to the Shoshone people at the time of the nation's founding.

Cody Community Foundation: Chuckwagon Cookoff - The Cody Community Foundation will host a community-wide chuckwagon cookoff to highlight the traditions of Western trail cuisine, cowboy heritage, and early American self-sufficiency. The event will feature authentic chuckwagon meals, live demos, and live music.

Wyoming Arts Council: 250th Commemorative Song Competition - To commemorate America's 250th, the Wyoming Arts Council will partner with the Wyoming Singer Songwriter Competition to commission a 250th Commemorative Song through a statewide contest in 2025. The winning artist will perform the song at events across Wyoming in 2026, including the 4th of July celebration in Cheyenne.

Otto Cemetery District: Otto Cemetery Memorial Wall -The Otto Cemetery Board will create a new entrance to the Otto Cemetery, built originally in 1889. Additionally,the cemetery will add a metal engraved sign reading: Otto Cemetery Est: 1889 entrance built in honor of the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

Jackson Hole Public Art: 250 Self Portraits of Wyoming Murals - Jackson Hole Public Art will showcase self-portraits of 250 people from Wyoming, displayed in public spaces in downtown Jackson.. Artists of all ages and abilities will be invited to submit self-portraits.

Hoofprints of the Past Museum, Kaycee: KC Fight Site Marker - Hoofprints of the Past Museum plans to place a historical marker of the KC Fight. The project includes the fabrication and installation of a Wyoming State Monuments and Markers "Wyoming" style sign in a location that allows viewers to overlook the site of the gunfight, as well as a pull-over for vehicles. There will also be a dedication event in 2026, part of a broader county and town celebration.

Alces Community Works: High Iron travelling train car, art and events - Alces Community Works intends to bring a public art and history project centered around a restored Union Pacific railcar, celebrating Wyoming's rail and labor heritage. Currently based in Laramie, High Iron will travel to Cheyenne for a year-long stay, and then continue west to communities along the I-80 corridor over the next five years.

Edness Kimball Wilkins State Park: Virtual Walk the Oregon Trail - Edness Kimball Wilkins State Park is hosting a virtual hike of the Wyoming section of the Oregon Trail. From May 1 to September 30, 2026, 1,000 individuals or groups will have the opportunity to virtually hike a portion of the Oregon Trail in Wyoming using the Pacer app. Participants will choose either Fort Laramie to Independence Rock, which is a distance of 180.5 miles, or South Pass to Fort Bridger, which is a distance of 138.6 miles.

Wyoming Public Media: Wyoming's History Through Listeners' Eyes - Traveling Interactive Photo and Audio Exhibit - Wyoming Public Media will solicit photos from around the state, along with an audio story for each image, focusing on Wyoming over the past 250 years. Wyoming Public Media listeners will be asked to submit a photo they took, along with a comment on why the image is relevant to Wyoming's history. The winners will be exhibited at several venues throughout the state, with opening receptions featuring local historians and commentators.

Cowboy Trades Association, Jackson: Saddle Up! Western Handmade Art & Gear travelling exhibit - The Cowboy Trades Association plans to build a statewide traveling exhibit that honors Wyoming's living cowboy heritage. Featuring tools, stories, and live demonstrations from traditional Western artisans, the exhibit will tour Sheridan, Lander, and Cheyenne between May 2026 and January 2027. The project uplifts rural voices, supports artisan livelihoods through interactive storytelling.

Crook County, Moorcroft Historical Walking Tour- West Texas Trail Museum - The Moorcroft Historical Walking Tour- West Texas Trail Museum will take you on a journey when the cattle bawling was louder than mid-day traffic and the cowboy's stories were as large as their hats. This walking tour will help to enrich the understanding of the town's heritage through the tour and guide book.

Hot Springs County - Trailblazer Days, Opening the Last Frontier - In June of 2026, Hot Springs County 250 Committee will take visitors back in time with a fun filled weekend of historical demonstrations. Events include mule team freighting parade, cowboy poets, interpretive tours of Legend Rock and Hot Springs State Parks, and the Hot Springs County Museum "Hole in the Wall Bar" will be open with free admission to the Museum.

Campbell County Rockpile Museum - The “Powering America: Energy in the Powder River Basin” Exhibition at the Rockpile Museum Summary is a new exhibit to share the important role the Powder River Basin and Wyoming have played in powering our nation for the past fifty-plus years. Featuring significant artifacts, interactive elements, photos, graphics, and text information, this display will teach guests about our energy industries and establish the incredible value that this energy production has had for our nation, our growth, and our security.

Jaques Laramie Chapter, NSDAR, Laramie - Treatment and Restoration of Albany County WWI Monument - The Jacques Laramie Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) will restore the World War I Monument in Albany County, Wyoming at the County Courthouse. The monument commemorates those from Albany County and the University of Wyoming who served and died in World War I.

Carbon County School District 2, Rawlins - Connecting Wyoming's Past, Present, and Future through SchoolAI-Powered Learning Spaces - Carbon County School District #1 will use SchoolAl interactive learning spaces to design a series of student- and community- centered programs that align with Wyoming's America 250 Semiquincentennial themes. Key activities include an oral history and archival project, Al-assisted mapping linking physical historical markers to multimedia stories; community forums in Al Spaces; and a student innovation challenge using SchoolAl brainstorming tools to design solutions for Wyoming's environmental, economic, and cultural future.

Park County School District 6/Cody High School - Annie Get Your Gun - The students and faculty at Cody High School will put on the musical Annie Get Your Gun, a classic musical depicting the colorful life of Annie Oakley, the famous sharp shooter, and her rise to fame on Buffalo Bill's Wild West Show. The show will run April 16-18 in the Wynona Thompson Auditorium.

Eastern Shoshone Tribal Council: Travel Story GPS Wind River Canyon - The Eastern Shoshone Tribal Council will create a mobile audio tour to introduce travelers to the Wind River Scenic Byway and learn about and be inspired by its use and value to the Shoshone people at the time of the nation's founding. This is the second phase of the two-part project and will be used for script drafting, interviews, audio editing, marketing promotion and a launch tour.

Learning Center of Hot Springs County, Thermopolis - Trailblazer Days Tours - The Learning Center will provide interpretive tours of the State Parks on Sunday, June 14, 2026 to coincide with the town’s Trailblazer Days. The Learning Center is also working with Wind River Tribal Buffalo Initiative for the Hot Springs State Park tours in the afternoon. Both sites remain sacred and instrumental to Native Americans inhabiting this area for these many thousands of years. The tour includes an additional stop at the Arapahoe Ranch.

Wyoming Art Council: 250 Folk Arts Festival - The projects involve gathering previous Wyoming Arts Council Folk and Traditional Art Mentoring Grant recipients for two events that will take place on July 3 and 4, 2026.

Wyoming League of Women Voters, Cheyenne: 250 Remarkable Women of Wyoming - The WY League of Women Voters - Cheyenne will implement a three phase project. Part I will be a live production of the one-act play "The Remarkable Susan," which depicts the 1873 trial of Susan B. Anthony. Part II will be a living history exhibit in which women who were instrumental in Wyoming's history, both past and present, will interact with America 250 celebration participants. Part III will be the creation of a "Ken Burns-style" documentary of the remarkable women of Wyoming, past and present, and will be available for use in classrooms through the State Department of Education.

Wyoming Military Department, Cheyenne: 250th Anniversary of USA memorabilia - The Wyoming Military Department will honor military volunteers of the 250th Anniversary by purchasing 200 commemorative coins and 200 memorabilia T-Shirts for the event. All airmen and soldiers that work this event will be doing it as volunteers.

Wyoming State Parks & Cultural Resources/State Museum: People and Passages - In commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, the Wyoming State Museum will create People and Passages, a transformative core exhibit that reveals how Wyoming-despite being America's least populated state-has profoundly shaped the nation's character, economy, and ideals.

Lander Community Foundation: Cross The Threshold - Cross the Threshold is a feature-length documentary that explores the post-service experiences of Veterans in rural Wyoming, focusing on identity, reintegration, and the culture of service in the West.

Washakie Museum and Cultural Center 1776 Musical Production - The Washakie Museum and Cultural Center requests support to produce a community musical theater production of "1776" in July 2026, to celebrate our nation's 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Performances are planned in at least three different towns in the Basin (Worland, Thermopolis, Greybull.)

Wyoming State Parks & Cultural Resources: Artists in Residence Celebrating America’s 250 - For the celebration of the 250th, Wyoming State Parks and the Wyoming Arts Council proposes to include 20 Wyoming artists for 20 residencies in parks and historic sites across our great state, representing visual art, performing arts, folk and traditional arts, and creative writing.

Wyoming State Parks & Cultural Resources: The Survey Tree - In a designated wilderness area of the Shoshone National Forest, four unique incised trees tell a small but intriguing story of the brave men who in the early 1890s surveyed the boundaries of a million acres of designated forest reserve adjacent to Yellowstone National Park. This project will bring a portion of the 1893 Gallagher Survey Tree to Wyoming’s Capitol for public exhibit in the Capitol Gallery between 2028 and 2029, encapsulating the 135th anniversary of the inscription of the tree and the original survey expedition of 1893.

Campbell County Public Library, Wright Branch: Wright Story Walk - The Campbell County Library System, in cooperation with the Town of Wright, proposes to construct a 25-station story walk route that begins at the Wright Branch Library and winds its way through the town and back to the library.

Glenrock Main Street: Glenrock Veteran’s Park - The Glenrock Veterans Park will honor the brave men and women who have served our nation and create a lasting tribute in Glenrock that recognizes the sacrifices and dedication of our veterans, past and present.

Cody Public Art Committee: Wings over WY Mural: A Tribute to 250 Years of Freedom - The Cody Public Art Committee proposes to install a 10 x 13 foot mural celebrating the 250th anniversary of the USA in downtown Cody. The painting, by local artist Brian Timmer, depicts an eagle over a colorful sunset with Cody's Cedar and Rattlesnake Mountains in the background.

SAGE Community Arts, Sheridan: Different But SAME - Through the work of twelve distinguished artists across disciplines-painting, sculpture, beadwork, spoken word, and music-the exhibition will highlight the shared human experiences of resilience, identity, and belonging. The project emphasizes both diversity and unity, underscoring Wyoming's role in America's past, present, and future.

Town of Greybull: Town of Greybull Celebrate America Flagpole - With the installation of the 60' flagpole we will be installing a commemorative plate highlighting the State of Wyoming and what makes Wyoming and Greybull so unique. Examples might include the date of statehood, our nickname "the Equality State" and the significant contributions made by locals.

Cheyenne Frontier Days Foundation: Digitizing Oral Histories of American Indians from the Wind River Reservation for the Oral History Stage at Morning Star American Indian Village - This project will digitize fragile cassettes containing histories of Native Americans who have lived and grown up on the Wind River Reservation. Guests will be able to scan a QR code and listen to Native voices talk about their histories growing up on the Wind River, as well as remembering stories of their elders.

Gillette Main Street: Honoring Edward Gillette - Gillette Main Street seeks funding to commission and install a life-size bronze sculpture of Edward Gillette, the surveyor and visionary for whom our community is named. In the 1880s, while working for the Burlington and Missouri River Railroad, Edward Gillette identified a more efficient route between Donkey Creek and Hay Creek.

Historic Red Shell School, Shell: A Vision for Vibrant Community Park – Shell Rural Education History - Rural schools have long been essential in shaping education and community life across the United States. The Shell Valley once had nine rural schoolhouses; today, one of only two that remain in Shell, and the only one still owned by the public. This is a three-phased project to restore the school house and create a community park.

Laramie Plains Museum: Progress in the Laramie Plains: The World's Fairs in WY - The Laramie Plains Museum will celebrate the 250th with a series of exhibitions, speakers, and activities. Our events and exhibits will revolve around the World's Fairs and how the spirit of innovation propelled Wyoming forward.

Goshen County Library Foundation, Torrington: Goshen County Docuseries: Honoring Our Past, Inspiring Our Future - The Goshen County Library Foundation, in partnership with local museums, schools, and tribal representatives, will produce a five-episode docuseries (7-12 minutes each) that preserves and shares the county's diverse history.

Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum: From Rough Riders to US Presidents: 250 Years of American Legacy - In commemoration of the United States Semiquincentennial, From Rough Riders to Presidents: 250 Years of American Legacy will celebrate the shared history of American leadership and Western heritage through the lens of Cheyenne Frontier Days.

Lincoln County, Osmond Elementary School, Star Valley: Osmond Learning Liberty Wall. - Osmond Elementary School will install a Liberty Learning Wall; an interactive, museum-quality display that tells America's story of liberty through key documents, images, and multimedia.

Sheridan Community Land Trust, Sheridan WY: Shelter for Streetcar #115 - The last historic streetcar left in Wyoming, Streetcar #115, is in poor condition. Since its first restoration in 1976, it has been displayed at various locations around Sheridan, but has never been adequately protected from the elements. The Sheridan Community Land Trust now owns Streetcar #115 and has relocated it to the Big Goose Natural Area, where it will be permanently displayed under shelter for the first time in its century-long retirement.

Thermopolis: Memorial Avenue of Flags - The Memorial Avenue of Flags stands as a proud tradition in Thermopolis, honoring the service and sacrifice of local veterans who defended the freedoms our nation celebrates. The Memorial Avenue of Flags Replacement Project will purchase new, high-quality American flags and durable replacement poles to restore this cherished display to its full dignity.

Buffalo Bill Center of the West, Cody: Buffalo Nation: WY Indian Middle School, Sharing Generational Buffalo Knowledge - Buffalo Nation is an immersive exhibition that examines the persistence and resilience of our country through the American buffalo. As part of this exhibit, the Buffalo Bill Center of the West will collaborate with Wyoming Indian Middle School (WIMS). Over the course of the 2025-2026 school year, fourteen WIMS students will contribute a unique and powerful section to the Buffalo Nation exhibition, offering visitors an immersive look into the cultural and practical relationships between Indigenous communities and the buffalo.

Converse County/Itty Bitty 250 Committee, Douglas: Converse County Uncovered: Land Life & Legacy - The Itty-Bitty 250 Committee will install a series of interpretive signage for key historic sites, museums, and key places in Converse County. There will be nine signs including: Camp Douglas, Washington Park, the Mammoth Dig, the Coal Creek Train Derailment site, Downtown Douglas, Wyoming State Fair Grounds, Fort Fetterman, Ayres Natural Bridge, and Railroad Museum and Visitor's Center ("Locomotive Park").

Veterans Memorial Committee, Newcastle: Traveling Vietnam War Memorial - Newcastle and Weston County plan to host the Traveling Vietnam War Memorial in summer 2026 at the high-visibility intersection of U.S. Highways 16 and 85, honoring Wyoming veterans whose service exemplifies the ideals commemorated during the nation’s 250th anniversary.

Wyoming State Fair, Douglas: Wyoming State Fair Great American Fair Initiative - The Wyoming State Fair’s Great American Fair Initiative will celebrate America’s 250th birthday by integrating patriotic exhibits, educational programming, contests, and community events into the fairgrounds. The project will engage youth, families, and communities across Wyoming, highlighting the state’s agricultural heritage, civic values, and contributions to national history.

Sons of the American Revolution, Lander: Color Guard - The Wind River Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution plans to acquire uniforms and equipment for a proper five-man color guard represented at Independence parades, commemorations and educational programs.

WY Daughters of the American Revolution, Laramie: George Washington Tree - Currently, an elm sits on the grounds of the Capitol which was from a sapling of a tree under which George Washington took command of the American Army in Cambridge, MA on July 3, 1775. This tree was donated to Wyoming by the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) in the 1930s. Before the tree reaches its end of life, the DAR plans to take cuttings from the tree to propagate and distribute across Wyoming to continue the legacy and celebration of George Washington. DAR will also conduct a presentation on the tree July 4, 2026, on the State Capitol Grounds.

Cody Music Club, Cody: A Star-Spangled Celebration - The Cody Music Club, in collaboration with local schools and community groups, will present a one-time performance at the Wynona Thompson Auditorium in Cody in March 2026. The program will feature musical selections representing cultural traditions from Wyoming and other regions across the United States.

Platte County Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center, Wheatland: Hartville Heritage Project Interpretive Hike Motion and Memory - This project will create an interpretive walking trail through historic Hartville - linking the downtown core, mining landmarks, and the cemetery, with durable panels and digital media telling the stories of early settlers, miners, Indigenous peoples, and veterans. Each marker will include QR codes connecting visitors to archival photos, oral histories, and educational resources curated in partnership with local schools, historians, and tribal representatives.

Sheridan County 250th Committee, Sheridan: Sheridan County Flag Design Contest, Banners, Time Capsule, Public Art - Sheridan County will host a flag design contest representing the communities in Sheridan County; one flag for community display, one for use in the Sheridan WYO Rodeo parade, and one for a time capsule. The project also supports pole and street banners for Sheridan, Dayton, Clearmont, Big Horn, and Ranchester to display semiquincentennial messaging and complimentary branding in each respective downtown. The County will also prepare a public art piece to memorialize the 2026 Time Capsule Project. The proposed location for this public art piece is the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library; in addition to the art, there will be an accompanying plaque stating the significance of the collection and the community.

Sweetwater Events Complex Foundation, Rock Springs: The Legacy Silo: Honoring the Past and Inspiring the Future - The Legacy Silo at the Sweetwater Events Complex will serve as a community gathering space that celebrates Sweetwater County's rich agricultural heritage while inspiring future generations. This reimagined grain silo will be an interactive educational landmark, featuring historic photographs and QR-coded stories that bring to life the region's ranching, farming, and homesteading past.

Sheridan County Historical Society, Sheridan: All American Indian Days Exhibit - The July - December 2026 All American Indian Days exhibit honors and reflects Wyoming's contribution to national heritage by presenting a unique Sheridan history regarding a three-day event. The Museum at the Bighorns will partner with the Miss Indian America Collective to present a variety of perspectives concerning the event from Miss Indian America contestants, community members' memories, and other supporters of the event. The exhibit will include community programs.

Town of Mountainview: Mountainview Art Underground Murals - This grant will support murals painted by Mountain View Art Underground students as well as members of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribe, whose ancestors once inhabited this area. The murals will depict elements of Bridger Valley and Wyoming history-traveling through time from Native Americans to pioneers, trains, highways, and agriculture. These murals will be located in Lyman, Mountain View, and Fort Bridger.

Uinta County Fair, Evanston: Uinta County Fair - The Uinta County Fair plans to include special features to celebrate America 250, including a military presentation, patriotic themes and color schemes. The grant aids in advertising the theme, “Stars, Stripes and Uinta Nights.”

Little Snake River Museum, Savery: Mountain Man Digital Interactive - The Little Snake River Museum plans to honor the vital role Mountain Men played in the exploration and settlement of the American West, particularly in the Little Snake River Valley. Using digital technology to depict routes and trails in the area, as well as a timeline of the area in relation to the rest of the US, will educate visitors about the Little Snake River Valley’s exploration and settlement.

Evanston Cowboy Days PRCA Rodeo Committee, Evanston: Evanston Cowboy Days - This grant will support a 3-day event over Labor Day with skydivers, kids games, military tribute and display of one of the largest American flags ever flown.

Lincoln Community Center, Laramie: Cinco de Mayo Community and Cultural Celebration - The Lincoln Community Center, located in the heart of Laramie's historic West Side neighborhood, will take the lead in organizing a lively celebration of Latino/Hispanic culture and traditions in Laramie and southeast Wyoming. In the spirit of the year-long commemoration of the nation's founding, this event will take place on May 2, 2026. The event will feature workshops, food, traditional Mexican folkloric dancers from Cheyenne, a life-size historical mural, Show 'n Shine car show, children's parade and pinata, and live music. Hourly announcements from the DJ will feature family shoutouts and local history.

Diamondville: Freedom Fest 2026: From Independence to Identity: A Children's Play Celebrating Wyoming and Diamondville - This grant supports a children's play that brings to life the Declaration of Independence, Wyoming's path to statehood, and Diamondville's 125-year history. By engaging children in the performance, and celebrating these stories, the production honors our past while inspiring our future.

Wind River Story Project, Lander: Voices of Service, Wind River Veteran’s Oral History - The Voices of Service project will document, preserve, and publicly share the stories of Vietnam-era veterans and family members from the Wind River Reservation in partnership with community leaders and WyoHistory.org. The Wind River Story Project will record high-quality on-camera interviews with veterans and, when appropriate, their families. The project will be made available on WyoHistory.org, touchscreen kiosks on the Wind River Reservation, and through QR-code rack cards distributed on the Wind River Reservation and in Wyoming museums and visitor centers.

Alpine: Alpine America 250 Commemorative Arts and Heritage Initiative - This grant supports the installation of a large-scale mural through a public art contest at LV Substation featuring four artists.

Town of Meeteetse: Meeteetse Cattle Drive, Dinner, Street Dance and Outdoor Movie - The Town of Meeteetse will host a community-wide event to celebrate American 250 including a traditional cattle drive, historic boardwalk stroll, outdoor picnic, street dance, and movie night on June 29, 2026.