Around Wyoming, Friday, November 6

A former Heart Mountain incarceree and current Foundation board member has received a prestigious award. The Gillette News Record reports Dr. Takashi Hoshizaki resisted the WWII draft while at the internment camp. He’s received the Japanese Order of the Rising Sun, Silver Rays, for significant contributions to improving the status of the Japanese American community and promoting mutual understanding between Japan and the U.S.

Wyoming’s Department of Transportation has received two national awards. The Green River Star reports Stephanie Harsha, a public relations specialist, received the Spirit of TransComm Award. It highlights deep expertise and innovation, among other things. WYDOT itself earned the TransComm Interactive Marketing Award for its work with conservation groups to promote wildlife connectivity projects and reduce wildlife-vehicle collisions.

A northeast Wyoming nonprofit’s fundraiser broke multiple records this year. The Gillette News Record reports Dancing with the Gillette Stars raised $311,812 for the YES House Foundation, breaking the 2024 record by more than $43,000. A people’s choice award, silent auction, and the number of tables sold also broke records.