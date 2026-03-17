Wyoming 250 Photo Exhibit and Presentation by Dwain Romsa - Casper

Stop by the Casper Interpretive Trails Center to view Wyoming Public Media's Wyoming 250 Photo Contest Exhibit. The opening reception on November 7th features a presentation by Dwain Romsa, Diretor of the Natrona County Historical Society.

Dwain will explore the history of trails through Wyoming during the American experience over the past 250 years.

After the talk, guests can enjoy light refreshments and enjoy the Wyoming's History Through Listeners' Eyes photo exhibit. (View the virtual exhibit online). The exhibit will travel around Wyoming throughout 2026.

Free and open to the public, the talk starts at 6 pm at the Casper Interpretive Trails Center. Stop by for refreshments and free sonic bison ear buds! All are welcome.

* * This project is funded in part by the Wyoming Semiquincentennial grant from the Wyoming State Parks and Cultural Resources office. * *