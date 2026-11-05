Around Wyoming, Thursday, November 5

Ukrainians are staying connected thanks to Lander volunteers. The Lander Journal reports the local Rotary Club has been sending solar panels to Ukraine for three years. They purchase the panels and convert them to lower outputs to charge things like phones and lights. The backs are decorated with words of support. Other Rotaries across the state have joined the club in the project.

Grizzly 399 has another memorial. The Jackson Hole News&Guide reports Wyoming Whiskey’s Queen of the Tetons limited edition bourbon blend features two pictures of the bear on the label. $5 from every bottle is donated to the Grand Teton National Park Foundation to support grizzly education, conservation and research programs in the park.

Two schools celebrated big milestones. The Gillette News Record reports Wagonwheel Elementary School just passed the 50 year mark. And the Powell Tribune reports Northwest College is celebrating 80 years.

A Rock Springs nurse has been honored with an award. The Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County’s Director of Education, Patty O’Lexey, BSN, RN, was recognized as a University of Utah Health Affiliate Healthcare Champion. She received it for her leadership, dedication to nursing education, and commitment to advancing healthcare excellence.