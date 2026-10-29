Around Wyoming, Thursday, October 29

The stray dog at the Split Rock Rest Area has walked to her new home. According to an anonymous Facebook post, Diya followed a man and his dog 90 miles over four days from the rest stop to the man’s home. He had started to worry about her future after a myriad of trapping techniques didn’t work. So, he secretly laced up his boots and started walking. She followed. He chose to change her name to Juniper, in honor of the plants that sheltered her while at the rest stop.

Another dog has found her home with the Laramie Police Department. Laramie Live reports Zara is the department’s first K9 since 1999. The year-old German Shepherd is trained in tracking and drug detection.

Cheyenne has a new downtown mural. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports it depicts a rancher by a barbed wire fence with a bison nearby. It’s on the side of the Union Wireless building with Union’s logo in the middle of it. Artist Marc Meadowcroft wanted to use the piece to pay homage to Union’s long history in Wyoming and the role it had in bringing the community together.

And, Fort Laramie National Historic Site is the most haunted in HauntBound’s 2026 ranking of Wyoming’s haunted places. The Sweetwater County Library in Green River came in second.