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Hostilities in Palestine #643: Robert Conway Papers

Published October 29, 2026 at 6:00 AM MDT
Photographs of the ships holding Jewish refugees seeking to immigrate to Palestine, August 18, 1946. Box 25, Robert Conway papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
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Photographs of the ships holding Jewish refugees seeking to immigrate to Palestine, August 18, 1946. Box 25, Robert Conway papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Front page of New York Daily News, reporting on an explosion in the Jewish section of Jerusalem, February 23, 1948. Box 25, Robert Conway papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
2 of 4  — Hostilities in Palestine - Robert Conway Papers image2.jpg
Front page of New York Daily News, reporting on an explosion in the Jewish section of Jerusalem, February 23, 1948. Box 25, Robert Conway papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Press cable from Robert Conway reporting from Jerusalem, January 11, 1948. Box 26, Robert Conway papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
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Press cable from Robert Conway reporting from Jerusalem, January 11, 1948. Box 26, Robert Conway papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Photograph of a Jewish bus in Palestine armored against Arab attack, 1948. Box 28, Robert Conway papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
4 of 4  — Hostilities in Palestine - Robert Conway Papers image4.jpg
Photograph of a Jewish bus in Palestine armored against Arab attack, 1948. Box 28, Robert Conway papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.

The British governed Palestine from 1920 to 1948. The period was marked by hostility between the Jewish and Arab communities. Ships full of Jewish refugees were turned back from Palestine by British officials. Tensions rose as Jews, frustrated by British-imposed immigration quotas for Palestine, turned to violence.

Skirmishes in the streets of Jerusalem and Tel Aviv were common. Jews also attacked the British soldiers sent by mandate from the League of Nations. One of the worst of those attacks was the 1946 bombing of the King David Hotel in Jerusalem. The hotel housed the British Administrative Headquarters for Palestine. The bombing was perpetrated by a militant underground Zionist organization known as Irgun. Jews disguised as Arabs carried explosives concealed in milk pails into the basement of the hotel. Ninety-one people were killed.

Visit UW’s American Heritage Center, where you can see the papers of journalist Robert Conway, who covered Palestine for the New York Daily News in the 1940s.

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