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Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Wednesday, October 21

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published October 21, 2026 at 7:19 AM MDT

A Jack Russell terrier that was missing for over a month in Yellowstone has been reunited with her family. The Associated Press reports 10-year-old Luna escaped from her family’s cabin. She stuck around populated places, but every attempt to catch her just made her run more. Eventually, a volunteer had the idea to set a live trap baited with things that smelled like the family. Luna couldn’t resist.

Thanks to enthusiastic local hikers, the Jackson Hole Land Trust is well on its way to preserving a local trailhead. The Jackson Hole News&Guide reports the group is raising money to buy the property at the High School Butte trailhead. If they got 1,000 hikers over six days, they would unlock a large anonymous donation. They did it in two. Then, a Land Trust board member donated $1 for each additional hike. Any funds raised beyond the purchase price will go toward trail maintenance and habitat restoration.

A Casper artist has turned industrial waste into functional art. WyoFile reports Chris Navarro wanted to do something about decommissioned wind turbine blades, which are usually just buried. So, he got one, cut it up, planted the pieces in the ground, and gathered other local artists to paint a band of wild horses on them. “Windborn” is also meant to keep snow from drifting across the road.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel