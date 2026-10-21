Around Wyoming, Wednesday, October 21

A Jack Russell terrier that was missing for over a month in Yellowstone has been reunited with her family. The Associated Press reports 10-year-old Luna escaped from her family’s cabin. She stuck around populated places, but every attempt to catch her just made her run more. Eventually, a volunteer had the idea to set a live trap baited with things that smelled like the family. Luna couldn’t resist.

Thanks to enthusiastic local hikers, the Jackson Hole Land Trust is well on its way to preserving a local trailhead. The Jackson Hole News&Guide reports the group is raising money to buy the property at the High School Butte trailhead. If they got 1,000 hikers over six days, they would unlock a large anonymous donation. They did it in two. Then, a Land Trust board member donated $1 for each additional hike. Any funds raised beyond the purchase price will go toward trail maintenance and habitat restoration.

A Casper artist has turned industrial waste into functional art. WyoFile reports Chris Navarro wanted to do something about decommissioned wind turbine blades, which are usually just buried. So, he got one, cut it up, planted the pieces in the ground, and gathered other local artists to paint a band of wild horses on them. “Windborn” is also meant to keep snow from drifting across the road.