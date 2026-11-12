Around Wyoming, Thursday, November 12

A Gillette mom is navigating her son’s major health issues with help from her local community. The Gillette News Record reports Colton Luraas was born with a rare mitochondrial disease and genetic disorder. He needs a wheelchair, but they’re expensive for fast growing kids. 3D printers can help. Colton’s mom, Shay, found MakeGood, which provides free files for 3D printed wheelchairs. A local family is covering the cost of materials, and the Area 59 makerspace will custom print it for Colton.

A Cheyenne man is hoping to help his mother achieve her dream, and maybe even get a miracle. Seventy-two-year-old Jean Doan is fighting brain cancer. Her son, Terry, is raising money to bring her on a pilgrimage to the shrine of Our Lady of Fatima in Portugal. Terry hopes they can all go as a family to see the sites and pray, and maybe leave the tumor behind.

A Marine Corps veteran is living his dream. The Saratoga Sun reports Dave and Sam Santy moved to Rawlins and started Jarhead Ranch last year. Dave has always been drawn to animals, especially horses, and now he gets to spend every day with them at the full service boarding barn.