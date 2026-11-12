© 2026 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions | Emergency Alerts & Wildfire Information
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Thursday, November 12

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published November 12, 2026 at 7:05 AM MST

A Gillette mom is navigating her son’s major health issues with help from her local community. The Gillette News Record reports Colton Luraas was born with a rare mitochondrial disease and genetic disorder. He needs a wheelchair, but they’re expensive for fast growing kids. 3D printers can help. Colton’s mom, Shay, found MakeGood, which provides free files for 3D printed wheelchairs. A local family is covering the cost of materials, and the Area 59 makerspace will custom print it for Colton.

A Cheyenne man is hoping to help his mother achieve her dream, and maybe even get a miracle. Seventy-two-year-old Jean Doan is fighting brain cancer. Her son, Terry, is raising money to bring her on a pilgrimage to the shrine of Our Lady of Fatima in Portugal. Terry hopes they can all go as a family to see the sites and pray, and maybe leave the tumor behind.

A Marine Corps veteran is living his dream. The Saratoga Sun reports Dave and Sam Santy moved to Rawlins and started Jarhead Ranch last year. Dave has always been drawn to animals, especially horses, and now he gets to spend every day with them at the full service boarding barn.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel