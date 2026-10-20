Around Wyoming, Tuesday, October 20

A Powell veteran has found peace in a fuzzy place. The Powell Tribune reports Sarah Johnson served three deployments in Iraq, but had to retire thanks to a traumatic brain injury. She eventually moved to the Big Horn Basin, where she discovered a love of huge rabbits. Her business, Heart Hopper Giants, lets you rent bunnies for events. But the main thing Johnson is working on is breeding purebred Flemish Giants and French Lops because they can be hard to find in the area.

A Cody film festival has continued on despite the loss of its founder. The Cody Enterprise reports Jake Graham almost single-handedly started the Yellowstone Film Festival last year. But he died earlier this year. His collaborators decided to put on the festival anyway, not as a tribute to Graham, but as a continuation of his work, because that’s what he would have wanted.

Grand Teton’s Jenny Lake is a bit more rocky thanks to a visitor’s change of heart. Buckrail reports someone mailed back stones they took from the lake’s shores. A note was included acknowledging that if everyone took just a few rocks, it could cause a big problem, and the visitor wanted to return them to their proper home.

And, according to CardTrack, Wyomingites’ favorite Pokémon card is Pikachu.