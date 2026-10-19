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Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Monday, October 19

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published October 19, 2026 at 7:58 AM MDT

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on October 20, 1803, Congress ratified the Louisiana Purchase, which included what is now Wyoming. On October 24, 1971, Donald Bogdan received the Admiral Emory S. Land Award from the University of Wyoming for his “tremendous enthusiasm as Pistol Pete.” Bogdon single-handedly created the role of the real-life Pistol Pete mascot.

According to the UW American Heritage Center, on October 20, 1913, the UW Trustees authorized librarian Grace Hebard to prepare and send out traveling libraries. Books were going to be put in crates and shipped around the state.

And the Gillette News Record reported on October 22, 2003, that a wildfire took a dozen Campbell County firefighters eight hours to contain. But it had an unusual start… A surveyor was working south of Gillette when he suddenly needed to sit on the porcelain throne. Being in the middle of nowhere, he made do, but instead of burying the toilet paper when he was done, he decided to burn it. Five hundred and ninety acres burned with it.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel