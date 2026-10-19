Around Wyoming, Monday, October 19

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on October 20, 1803, Congress ratified the Louisiana Purchase, which included what is now Wyoming. On October 24, 1971, Donald Bogdan received the Admiral Emory S. Land Award from the University of Wyoming for his “tremendous enthusiasm as Pistol Pete.” Bogdon single-handedly created the role of the real-life Pistol Pete mascot.

According to the UW American Heritage Center, on October 20, 1913, the UW Trustees authorized librarian Grace Hebard to prepare and send out traveling libraries. Books were going to be put in crates and shipped around the state.

And the Gillette News Record reported on October 22, 2003, that a wildfire took a dozen Campbell County firefighters eight hours to contain. But it had an unusual start… A surveyor was working south of Gillette when he suddenly needed to sit on the porcelain throne. Being in the middle of nowhere, he made do, but instead of burying the toilet paper when he was done, he decided to burn it. Five hundred and ninety acres burned with it.