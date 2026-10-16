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Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Friday, October 16

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published October 16, 2026 at 7:23 AM MDT

A Powell man has realized his dream and gotten his wife in on it, too. The Powell Tribune reports Rick Johnson is a big muscle car guy who’s always wanted a shop large enough to show off their cars, while still leaving room to work on other projects. He jumped on the chance to move into a big building when it came available. Now, Johnson Motorsports specializes in racing fuel and rare parts, plus has become a new hub for car shows. After the most recent one, his wife says she’s finally seeing his dream, too.

A Rawlins woman is sharing the science behind the procedure that gave her father a new life. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports Diana Espy’s dad received a kidney transplant that improved his quality of life and gave him 14 more years. Espy recently retired and now honors her father’s memory as an educator with Donor Alliance's Transplantation Science program. She teaches sixth- to twelfth-grade students the science behind organ, eye, and tissue donation.

The National Museum of Wildlife Art has a new big cat on its grounds. The Jackson Hole News&Guide reports a life-size mountain lion bronze lounges near the entrance. It’s the first big cat to join the outdoor sculpture trail. Artist Ken Rowe modeled it after a living mountain lion that was raised in captivity.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel