Around Wyoming, Friday, October 16

A Powell man has realized his dream and gotten his wife in on it, too. The Powell Tribune reports Rick Johnson is a big muscle car guy who’s always wanted a shop large enough to show off their cars, while still leaving room to work on other projects. He jumped on the chance to move into a big building when it came available. Now, Johnson Motorsports specializes in racing fuel and rare parts, plus has become a new hub for car shows. After the most recent one, his wife says she’s finally seeing his dream, too.

A Rawlins woman is sharing the science behind the procedure that gave her father a new life. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports Diana Espy’s dad received a kidney transplant that improved his quality of life and gave him 14 more years. Espy recently retired and now honors her father’s memory as an educator with Donor Alliance's Transplantation Science program. She teaches sixth- to twelfth-grade students the science behind organ, eye, and tissue donation.

The National Museum of Wildlife Art has a new big cat on its grounds. The Jackson Hole News&Guide reports a life-size mountain lion bronze lounges near the entrance. It’s the first big cat to join the outdoor sculpture trail. Artist Ken Rowe modeled it after a living mountain lion that was raised in captivity.