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Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Thursday, October 15

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published October 15, 2026 at 7:32 AM MDT

Jackson middle schoolers are connecting with local elders and helping support brain health. The Jackson Hole News&Guide reports sixth- and seventh-graders at the community school learned about Alzheimer's in class and visited Alzheimer's patients at the Sage Living nursing home. To help stimulate the residents’ minds, the students picked vintage advertisements, tacked them to boards, and cut them into puzzle pieces. Students were excited to spend time with the residents again and work on the puzzles together.

A Natrona County High School student is broadening her horizons this school year. The Casper Star-Tribune reports when Madison Zeller started kindergarten, she was part of a Mandarin dual language immersion program. She’s continued studying the language and Chinese culture since then. This year, she’s spending the academic year in Taiwan, immersing herself yet again in the language she’s studied since childhood.

WalletHub has named Wyoming as the 11th safest state in the country. The score came from ranking highly in personal and residential safety, and financial safety.

And Hope Lutheran Church in Powell recently celebrated 75 years. Congrats!
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel