Around Wyoming, Wednesday, October 14

A historic championship football team will return to their home stadium to commemorate their win. The Cody Enterprise reports the Broncs’ 1976 team defeated Laramie 41-40 in triple overtime. The win was even featured in “Sports Illustrated.” The coach and several players from that team will be at the rivalry matchup this weekend between Cody and Powell and will be honored before and during the game.

A University of Wyoming professor has published his debut novel. Paul Bergstraesser wrote “The Less Said.” The end-of-life story follows a man diagnosed with a terminal illness and his family and friends as they gather for a weekend to celebrate his life. But, in a twist, the man has hired someone to kill him that weekend.

Eastern Wyoming first responders are looking to test their skills and check for zombie exposure. Crook, Weston, and Niobrara counties are creating a temporary site at the Crook County Courthouse that would provide medication, vaccines, or other supplies in a real emergency. “Operation Outbreak” will hand out candy and ask questions like whether children have been scratched, licked, or bitten by a zombie. Kids will also get to learn how to wrap a zombie bite, should the need arise.