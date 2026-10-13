Around Wyoming, Tuesday, October 13

Evanston High School students get to experience another culture firsthand thanks to a local senior. The Uinta County Herald reports Remi Woodward attended a year of school in Germany as part of a scholarship. Her teachers there proposed that she help start a formal exchange program. Woodward got her home school district on board, and in June, she and a group of students headed back to Germany for two weeks of school and cultural exchange. German students joined Evanston students early last month. After graduating, Woodward plans to hand the program off to an incoming junior to keep it going.

A Wilson eighth grader is one of 26 nationwide to win a prestigious scholarship. Aria Chung was selected for the Caroline D. Bradley Scholarship from the Institute for Educational Advancement. The award recognizes academic achievement and supports students’ personalized high school education.

Big Horn County Search and Rescue won a national competition. The Basin Republican Rustler reports the squad took the top Defender Service Award from Land Rover and Chase. The awards were given by public vote. The team was the smallest county in the top five, but had voters from across the country.