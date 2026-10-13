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Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Tuesday, October 13

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published October 13, 2026 at 7:16 AM MDT

Evanston High School students get to experience another culture firsthand thanks to a local senior. The Uinta County Herald reports Remi Woodward attended a year of school in Germany as part of a scholarship. Her teachers there proposed that she help start a formal exchange program. Woodward got her home school district on board, and in June, she and a group of students headed back to Germany for two weeks of school and cultural exchange. German students joined Evanston students early last month. After graduating, Woodward plans to hand the program off to an incoming junior to keep it going.

A Wilson eighth grader is one of 26 nationwide to win a prestigious scholarship. Aria Chung was selected for the Caroline D. Bradley Scholarship from the Institute for Educational Advancement. The award recognizes academic achievement and supports students’ personalized high school education.

Big Horn County Search and Rescue won a national competition. The Basin Republican Rustler reports the squad took the top Defender Service Award from Land Rover and Chase. The awards were given by public vote. The team was the smallest county in the top five, but had voters from across the country.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel