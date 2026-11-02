Around Wyoming, Monday, November 2

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, it was reported on November 1, 1906, that a traveling salesman remarked that Worland was the most attractive new place he ever saw. On November 2, 1969, it was reported that beginning the following Monday, Thermopolis residents could make all emergency calls by dialing 911. Thermopolis was the second Wyoming town to convert to the universal emergency number. Gillette was the first. On November 3, 1890, the U.S. District Court for the District of Wyoming went into session for the first time. On November 4, 1924, Nellie Tayloe Ross was elected as Wyoming’s and the nation’s first female governor. On November 5, 1889, the Wyoming State Constitution was passed in a special election called by Territorial Gov. Francis E. Warren. On November 6, 1958, James Johnson won, and James Johnson lost in the Sweetwater County elections for the State Legislature. Republican James J. Johnson lost his run for state Senate. Democrat James B. Johnson was reelected to the State House.