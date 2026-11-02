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Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Monday, November 2

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published November 2, 2026 at 7:36 AM MST

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, it was reported on November 1, 1906, that a traveling salesman remarked that Worland was the most attractive new place he ever saw. On November 2, 1969, it was reported that beginning the following Monday, Thermopolis residents could make all emergency calls by dialing 911. Thermopolis was the second Wyoming town to convert to the universal emergency number. Gillette was the first. On November 3, 1890, the U.S. District Court for the District of Wyoming went into session for the first time. On November 4, 1924, Nellie Tayloe Ross was elected as Wyoming’s and the nation’s first female governor. On November 5, 1889, the Wyoming State Constitution was passed in a special election called by Territorial Gov. Francis E. Warren. On November 6, 1958, James Johnson won, and James Johnson lost in the Sweetwater County elections for the State Legislature. Republican James J. Johnson lost his run for state Senate. Democrat James B. Johnson was reelected to the State House.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel