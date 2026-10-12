Around Wyoming, Monday, October 12

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on October 11, 1890, Wyoming’s first state-elected officers took their posts. On October 11, 1936, Pres. and Mrs. F.D. Roosevelt worshipped at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Cheyenne. On October 12, 1869, the first Wyoming Territorial Legislature was convened. On October 13, 1909, a woman in Sheridan found a lost wedding ring in a chicken gizzard. On October 16, 1913, it was reported that a “mad bull” created panic in Newcastle. It was chasing pedestrians down the main street. On October 17, 1937, the University of Wyoming (UW) Board of Trustees approved a contract to construct the Student Union.

According to the UW American Heritage Center, on October 13, 1938, the Wyoming Union Planning Committee considered several sentiments to appear over the fireplace in the lounge of the university’s new Student Union building. They included “Leisure is the reward of Labor” and “Friendship makes the heart warm.” It doesn’t say anything now.