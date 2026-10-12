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Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Monday, October 12

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published October 12, 2026 at 7:47 AM MDT

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on October 11, 1890, Wyoming’s first state-elected officers took their posts. On October 11, 1936, Pres. and Mrs. F.D. Roosevelt worshipped at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Cheyenne. On October 12, 1869, the first Wyoming Territorial Legislature was convened. On October 13, 1909, a woman in Sheridan found a lost wedding ring in a chicken gizzard. On October 16, 1913, it was reported that a “mad bull” created panic in Newcastle. It was chasing pedestrians down the main street. On October 17, 1937, the University of Wyoming (UW) Board of Trustees approved a contract to construct the Student Union.

According to the UW American Heritage Center, on October 13, 1938, the Wyoming Union Planning Committee considered several sentiments to appear over the fireplace in the lounge of the university’s new Student Union building. They included “Leisure is the reward of Labor” and “Friendship makes the heart warm.” It doesn’t say anything now.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel