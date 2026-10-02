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Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Friday, October 2

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published October 2, 2026 at 7:41 AM MDT

A Wyomingite’s painting is hanging on the walls of a museum in the Netherlands. The Lusk Herald reports the owner of the Het Oertijdmuseum has been to Wyoming several times to dig fossils. Niobrara County ranchers Bob and Polly Johnson presented the museum with a triceratops painting by local artist Caral Stroh. A triceratops is on the museum’s logo, and is one of the founder’s favorite fossils.

A group of cancer survivors conquered another mountain together, literally. The Jackson Hole News&Guide reports Kendall Peacock, Laura Dandridge, and Laurel Sanville wanted to do something big for their upcoming milestone birthdays, like climbing the Grand Teton. Their Pilates teacher, Emma Williams, overheard them and decided to help make it happen. To get the right number for the crew, she looped in Chad Carlson, who also survived cancer. Peacock, Dandridge, Sanville, and Carlson made the climb shortly after. They say it felt like a family taking on the mountain with fellow survivors.

And a travel writer for The Christian Post called Laramie “one of the West’s best-kept secrets.” Dennis Lennox noted the town’s “strong patina and unmistakable sense of place,” which “make it a classic frontier town.”
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel