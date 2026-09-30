Around Wyoming, Wednesday, September 30

After nine tries, a Jackson biker has made it onto the podium in a massive race. The Jackson Hole News&Guide reports Charlie Hagen pedaled from Logan, Utah, to Teton Village as part of the LOTOJA (low-to-jah) race. Hagen was gunning for the top five this year. He slid in at fourth place just .21 seconds after the 3rd place finisher, and .05 seconds faster than the fifth placer.

A Jackson high schooler is helping lead the charge to get the town’s youth certified in CPR, first aid, and AED usage. Buckrail reports Metta Curzon worked with school nurse Bethany Shinder to start the Heart Beaters Club. It’s part of the national student-led movement called the CPR Generation. The goal is to help students have the skills and confidence to help in a cardiac emergency.

Rock Springs has recognized Sweetwater County’s very first paramedic. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports Larry Macy was given a certificate of commendation from the city council. After starting as the first paramedic in 2000, he also formed Sweetwater Medics, an emergency transport team, in 2006.

And Wyoming’s U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis was given the Defender of Limited Government Award from the Institute for Legislative Analysis.