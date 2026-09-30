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Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Wednesday, September 30

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published September 30, 2026 at 7:38 AM MDT

After nine tries, a Jackson biker has made it onto the podium in a massive race. The Jackson Hole News&Guide reports Charlie Hagen pedaled from Logan, Utah, to Teton Village as part of the LOTOJA (low-to-jah) race. Hagen was gunning for the top five this year. He slid in at fourth place just .21 seconds after the 3rd place finisher, and .05 seconds faster than the fifth placer.

A Jackson high schooler is helping lead the charge to get the town’s youth certified in CPR, first aid, and AED usage. Buckrail reports Metta Curzon worked with school nurse Bethany Shinder to start the Heart Beaters Club. It’s part of the national student-led movement called the CPR Generation. The goal is to help students have the skills and confidence to help in a cardiac emergency.

Rock Springs has recognized Sweetwater County’s very first paramedic. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports Larry Macy was given a certificate of commendation from the city council. After starting as the first paramedic in 2000, he also formed Sweetwater Medics, an emergency transport team, in 2006.

And Wyoming’s U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis was given the Defender of Limited Government Award from the Institute for Legislative Analysis.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel