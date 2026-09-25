Around Wyoming, Friday, September 25

The Yellowstone Volcano Observatory has released its annual roundup of trash and other items collected from the park’s hydrothermal pools. Here’s a quick roundup of what they found.

This year’s haul so far includes more than 20,100 pieces of trash and 5,600 rocks and sticks. The Yellowstone Geology team also pulled out over 280 hats, including a ball cap that says “COWBOY HAT” and a Roblox bucket hat from St. Kitts and Nevis. Hold onto your hats, folks! After the 2026 season is over, any rewearable hats will be washed and donated.

The team also wants to dispel the apparently popular belief that hydrothermal pools are wishing wells. They made over $18 in change pulled from the waters. The coins came from several different countries.

Some of the most common items they pulled from the vents include hotel cards, sunglasses, and bikinis… please don’t try to go swimming in the hydrothermal features.

Other unusual finds this year include six Invisalign retainers, a lump of glittery pink slime stuck to some geyserite pieces, seven Polaroid-style pictures, with several depicting the hydrothermal features they were found in, and a tiny two-inch copy of The Vampire Diaries.