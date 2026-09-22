Around Wyoming, Tuesday, September 22

Rock Springs residents can get a little help with home safety, thanks to a local Boy Scout. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports William Klein is teaming up with the local fire district to share practical fire prevention tips. Klein and Battalion Chief Clark Allred are also offering free home visits for things like helping create a customized emergency plan and testing smoke detectors.

A Jackson skier has been selected for a national team. The Jackson Hole News&Guide reports Kai Jones is one of 13 on the inaugural U.S. Freeride Team. During freeride, skiers descend natural, ungroomed terrain rather than a set course, unlike ski racing or park competitions. Jones’ next goal is to qualify for the 2030 Olympics.

A Campbell County food project will soon be able to provide fresh fruits and veggies to even more people. The Gillette News Record reports the Edible Prairie Project has been growing on a one acre plot of land. But now, it’s expanding to a 41 acre farm. The nonprofit plans to build three drip-irrigated high tunnels and an on-site wash and pack facility. That and other long-term projects will let them grow more of a greater variety of produce.