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Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Tuesday, September 22

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published September 22, 2026 at 7:36 AM MDT

Rock Springs residents can get a little help with home safety, thanks to a local Boy Scout. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports William Klein is teaming up with the local fire district to share practical fire prevention tips. Klein and Battalion Chief Clark Allred are also offering free home visits for things like helping create a customized emergency plan and testing smoke detectors.

A Jackson skier has been selected for a national team. The Jackson Hole News&Guide reports Kai Jones is one of 13 on the inaugural U.S. Freeride Team. During freeride, skiers descend natural, ungroomed terrain rather than a set course, unlike ski racing or park competitions. Jones’ next goal is to qualify for the 2030 Olympics.

A Campbell County food project will soon be able to provide fresh fruits and veggies to even more people. The Gillette News Record reports the Edible Prairie Project has been growing on a one acre plot of land. But now, it’s expanding to a 41 acre farm. The nonprofit plans to build three drip-irrigated high tunnels and an on-site wash and pack facility. That and other long-term projects will let them grow more of a greater variety of produce.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel