Around Wyoming, Tuesday, September 8

Two Sweetwater County locations have new markers for the 250th anniversary of the United States. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports the High Desert Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution placed one at the Rock Springs Historical Museum and another in Green River. They honor those who fought in the Revolutionary War.

An old marker got a rededication. A mass was held at the monument to Father Pierre-Jean DeSmet at Lake DeSmet, and two nearby Knights of Columbus groups refurbished and will maintain it. According to the Wyoming Historical Society, Father DeSmet was a Jesuit priest in the 1800s who was respected by many Native American tribes and the U.S. government. He often helped with treaties.

The Johnson County Junior Livestock Auction set a record this year. The Buffalo Bulletin reports 158 4-H- and FFA-raised animals were sold. They brought in a record $664,560.06, not including add-on dollars received after the sale. The previous record was set in 2024.

And, according to workplace management software company OfficeRnD, Wyoming is the 11th best state for hybrid workers.