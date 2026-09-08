© 2026 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions | Emergency Alerts & Wildfire Information
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Tuesday, September 8

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published September 8, 2026 at 7:00 AM MDT

Two Sweetwater County locations have new markers for the 250th anniversary of the United States. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports the High Desert Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution placed one at the Rock Springs Historical Museum and another in Green River. They honor those who fought in the Revolutionary War.

An old marker got a rededication. A mass was held at the monument to Father Pierre-Jean DeSmet at Lake DeSmet, and two nearby Knights of Columbus groups refurbished and will maintain it. According to the Wyoming Historical Society, Father DeSmet was a Jesuit priest in the 1800s who was respected by many Native American tribes and the U.S. government. He often helped with treaties.

The Johnson County Junior Livestock Auction set a record this year. The Buffalo Bulletin reports 158 4-H- and FFA-raised animals were sold. They brought in a record $664,560.06, not including add-on dollars received after the sale. The previous record was set in 2024.

And, according to workplace management software company OfficeRnD, Wyoming is the 11th best state for hybrid workers.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel