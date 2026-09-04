Around Wyoming, Friday, September 4

A Jackson trail runner has finally conquered the hill that was her first race. The Jackson Hole News&Guide reports, for several years, Andie Cornish ran the Rendezvous Mountain Hill Climb but stopped about four years ago. This year, she returned and took first place for the first time. Colorado’s Tyler McCandless won the men’s division for the fourth time.

Some of Douglas’ electrical boxes have become a little more colorful. The Douglas Budget reports three were wrapped in artwork by locals. One has pieces from local kids, another depicts a meadowlark and a man on horseback moving a steer, and the last shows a jackalope in westernwear in front of the mountains.

A Laramie-based artist won a national art award. The Laramie Boomerang reports Stacey Ann Rekkedahl won a ribbon in rosemaling at the National Norwegian American Folk Art Exhibition. The traditional decorative art form features painted, intricate, flowing patterns and flowers. She painted an ale cup.

Military veterans and their spouses have a new space to rest. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports the LCpl. (Lance Corporal) Chance Phelps Detachment #1406 of the Marine Corps League dedicated a new columbarium. The burial place is part of the organization’s efforts to support local veterans.