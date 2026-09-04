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Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Friday, September 4

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published September 4, 2026 at 7:37 AM MDT

A Jackson trail runner has finally conquered the hill that was her first race. The Jackson Hole News&Guide reports, for several years, Andie Cornish ran the Rendezvous Mountain Hill Climb but stopped about four years ago. This year, she returned and took first place for the first time. Colorado’s Tyler McCandless won the men’s division for the fourth time.

Some of Douglas’ electrical boxes have become a little more colorful. The Douglas Budget reports three were wrapped in artwork by locals. One has pieces from local kids, another depicts a meadowlark and a man on horseback moving a steer, and the last shows a jackalope in westernwear in front of the mountains.

A Laramie-based artist won a national art award. The Laramie Boomerang reports Stacey Ann Rekkedahl won a ribbon in rosemaling at the National Norwegian American Folk Art Exhibition. The traditional decorative art form features painted, intricate, flowing patterns and flowers. She painted an ale cup.

Military veterans and their spouses have a new space to rest. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports the LCpl. (Lance Corporal) Chance Phelps Detachment #1406 of the Marine Corps League dedicated a new columbarium. The burial place is part of the organization’s efforts to support local veterans.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel